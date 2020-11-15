Fauci on the pandemic: "We can get this to plateau, to come down"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, said a nationwide policy on masks and social distancing is crucial to mitigating the spread of Covid-19.
Fauci's comments come just after the US recorded 184,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
"Everybody has got to do it," Fauci said about mask wearing and social distancing. "There is no excuse not to do that right now. Because we know that can turn things around. I mean, that is the tool we have. As I've mentioned just recently and as you eluded to, we have good news with regard to the vaccine. So there is light at the end of the tunnel. Help is coming and that should, I believe, motivate people to just say we are going to double down and do this uniformly. Those are the tools we have right now. And they do work. We can get this to plateau to come down."
Fauci added that without a nationwide policy, the US could hit 439,000 total deaths due to Covid-19 by March 1.