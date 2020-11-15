Fauci says the nation could start getting back to relative normality by April or July

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious expert, told CNN he thinks the nation could start getting back to relative normality by April or July of 2021 saying he thought that would be possible to achieve by the second or third quarter next year.

When Americans can gather again depends on a number of factors, Fauci told CNN giving the example of vaccines.

Fauci pointed to the manufacturer Pfizer’s announcement that its early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective and a second company is expected to soon unveil its early results.

“That’s great, but we have to get people to take the vaccine,” he said. “So, if we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine, and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine, on the other hand, a high degree of uptake of the vaccine, we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start thinking about doing things that were too dangerous just months ago."

But all things have to be put together, he said, America “can’t just wish it happening.”

Vaccines have to come, they have to be deployed and fundamental public health measures can’t be abandoned, Fauci said.