New Jersey reports more than 4,500 new Covid-19 cases

New Jersey reported more than 4,500 new positive Covid-19 cases Sunday, according to a tweet from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe,” the governor tweeted.

The state also reported 18 deaths from the virus.

This brings the statewide Covid-19 total cases to 279,274 and total number of deaths from the virus to 14,765.

