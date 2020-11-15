New Jersey reports more than 4,500 new Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Sheena Jones
New Jersey reported more than 4,500 new positive Covid-19 cases Sunday, according to a tweet from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
“These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise. Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe,” the governor tweeted.
The state also reported 18 deaths from the virus.
This brings the statewide Covid-19 total cases to 279,274 and total number of deaths from the virus to 14,765.
One thing to note: These numbers were released by the city’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
51 min ago
Texas' Dallas County hits new daily high of Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Ashley Killough
Dallas County Health and Human Services (HHS) reported a record 1,543 new Covid-19 cases and a "potential for record high hospitalizations," according to a county case update from HHS.
"Not including the week we reported a very large backlog in cases from the state’s reporting system the numbers that we have seen and today’s total is the highest single day total that we have seen thus far," HHS said on Saturday.
The positivity rate in Dallas County for the week ending on Nov. 7 was 15.3%, HHS said.
County health officials "continue to see additional increases" and the forecasting from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center predicts potential for record high hospitalizations," according to HHS.
1 hr 25 min ago
Algerian president finishes Covid-19 treatment, state news agency says
From Niamh Kennedy and Mohammed Tawfeeq
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has finished treatment for Covid-19, state news agency Algerian Press Service (APS) reported Sunday.
According to the APS, a statement from the medical staff caring for Tebboune at a specialised German hospital said that Tebboune “had completed the prescribed treatment and is currently undergoing post-treatment medical exams.”
A statement from the 74-year-old president’s office on Nov. 3 said that he was receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the German hospital and that he was “responding to the treatment and his health condition is gradually improving.”
Some context: A previous statement from the president’s office on Oct. 28 had announced that he had been transferred to Germany for medical examinations but had not specified whether the treatment was for Covid-19.
2 hr 3 min ago
German minister warns of "another 4-5 months of significant precautions and restrictions"
From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston
Germans should prepare for another four to five months of significant precautions and restrictions, and shouldn’t speculate about when measures can be relaxed, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
“If we don't want days with 50,000 new infections, like for example a few weeks ago in France, we have to persevere and not constantly speculate about which measures can be relaxed again. All countries that lifted their restrictions too soon have paid a heavy price in terms of human life. We will have to live with significant precautions and restrictions for at least the next four to five months,” Altmaier told the German Sunday newspaper.
Altmaier praised “the discipline of the people” during the country’s second lockdown, but warned that the number of infections is still “too high” and that the country is “not out of the woods yet. Despite all efforts, a change for the better has not yet been achieved.”
By the numbers: The country reported 16,947 new coronavirus cases and 107 deaths on Sunday according to the Robert Koch Institute. Weekend figures tend to be lower however as not all data is reported by local authorities. The total number of cases in the country was 790,503 on Sunday.
Germany is currently two weeks into a nationwide partial lockdown which requires restaurant and bars to remain closed, people to avoid travel, "keep their contacts to an absolute minimum” and limit public meetings to members of two different households. Schools and shops have remained open.
“The wave of infections must be broken permanently. We cannot afford a yo-yo shutdown with the economy opening and closing all the time,” Altmaier responded when asked about an extension to the current partial lockdown.
2 hr 57 min ago
Fauci says the nation could start getting back to relative normality by April or July
From CNN's Naomi Thomas
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious expert, told CNN he thinks the nation could start getting back to relative normality by April or July of 2021 saying he thought that would be possible to achieve by the second or third quarter next year.
When Americans can gather again depends on a number of factors, Fauci told CNN giving the example of vaccines.
Fauci pointed to the manufacturer Pfizer’s announcement that its early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective and a second company is expected to soon unveil its early results.
“That’s great, but we have to get people to take the vaccine,” he said. “So, if we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine, and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine, on the other hand, a high degree of uptake of the vaccine, we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start thinking about doing things that were too dangerous just months ago."
But all things have to be put together, he said, America “can’t just wish it happening.”
Vaccines have to come, they have to be deployed and fundamental public health measures can’t be abandoned, Fauci said.
3 hr 38 min ago
Czech Republic reports further decline in Covid-19 cases since early November highs
From CNN’s Eleanor Pickston
The Czech Republic has reported a further decline in daily Covid-19 infections and deaths since record highs in early November.
The country recorded 4,199 new cases on Saturday, down by more than 3,500 from the previous Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some 132 new fatalities were reported, taking the country’s total coronavirus death toll to 6,058 as of Saturday, the latest day for which complete figures are available.
The Czech Republic has reported 458,229 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Czech Education Minister Robert Plaga announced the partial reopening of schools on Wednesday, allowing first and second grade students to return to classrooms from Nov. 18. Older students will continue to study from home.
The country is currently in its second national coronavirus lockdown, requiring the closure of most schools, restricted movement, and the closure of many shops and services.
3 hr 28 min ago
NYC schools will be open Monday as 7-day coronavirus positivity rate remains under 3%
New York City schools will remain open Monday, as the city’s seven-day test positivity rate continues to remain under 3%.
The 7-day average test positivity rate is 2.57%, Bill Neidhardt, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in a statement Sunday morning.
More context: If the test positivity rate reached or exceeded 3%, city schools could be closed and students would move to all -remote learning, the mayor has previously said.
“Today, schools currently remain open, based on today’s 7-day test positivity rate. Again, we expect the daily test positivity to backfill and increase as more tests results are entered into the system, but do not expect that increase to push today’s 7-day average to 3%,”Neidhardt said in an email.
The mayor shared his gratitude on Twitter, saying in part, “Thankfully, schools will remain open on Monday, but we have to keep fighting back with everything we’ve got."
In addition to the test positivity rate, at least 937 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported Sunday and 117 people have been admitted to hospitals across the city, the email said.
Remember: These numbers were released by the city’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
4 hr 51 min ago
Fauci says it's been months since Trump attended a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, told CNN that it has been months since President Trump attended a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting.
Fauci noted that Vice President Mike Pence is the administration's point person on the task force and he "translates" to Trump what the task force discusses.
Here's what Fauci said this morning about Trump and the task force meetings:
"You know, it was months ago, but, you know, when we have our task force meeting, it's run, as you know, by Vice President Pence and the vice president then translates that the President, himself. But the last time the President was physically at a task force meeting was several months ago," Fauci said.
5 hr ago
Fauci on the pandemic: "We can get this to plateau, to come down"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, said a nationwide policy on masks and social distancing is crucial to mitigating the spread of Covid-19.
Fauci's comments come just after the US recorded 184,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
"Everybody has got to do it," Fauci said about mask wearing and social distancing. "There is no excuse not to do that right now. Because we know that can turn things around. I mean, that is the tool we have. As I've mentioned just recently and as you eluded to, we have good news with regard to the vaccine. So there is light at the end of the tunnel. Help is coming and that should, I believe, motivate people to just say we are going to double down and do this uniformly. Those are the tools we have right now. And they do work. We can get this to plateau to come down."
Fauci added that without a nationwide policy, the US could hit 439,000 total deaths due to Covid-19 by March 1.