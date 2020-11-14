World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 1:33 a.m. ET, November 14, 2020
3 hr 19 min ago

More US states shatter daily records as US tops 10.7 million cases and 244,000 deaths

From CNN's Gregory Lemos, Brad Parks, Taylor Romine, Tina Burnside, Nakia McNabb and Hollie Silverman

Many states are enforcing drastic restrictions as a surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations see the pressure mount.

There have now been at least 10,713,452 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 244,207 people have died  

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 160,631 new cases and 1,306 reported deaths.

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported a staggering 15,415 new cases of Covid-19, shattering previous daily case counts. There are also 5,362 people in the hospital, the highest number on record, according to an IDPH news release, with 27 new deaths.  

There have been over half a million cases of Covid-19 in the state and more than 10,000 people have died so far, according to the statement. Illinois is currently running a 14.5% seven-day positivity rate. 

Vermont 

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that starting Saturday at 10 p.m., gatherings of households are banned due to "alarming case growth."  

He said that bars and clubs must close by 10 p.m., and restaurants can only do takeout after 10 p.m. All youth recreational sports will be banned for the time being.

Scott said while there will be no enforcement of the ban on multi-household gatherings, he hopes that residents will abide by an honor system. He said that many outbreaks are being traced back to gatherings like parties or Halloween celebrations. The gathering ban will not apply to religious services, he said.  

The restrictions come as the governor announced an additional 84 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, which compares to an average of 25 cases per day last week.

Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday the creation of a Winter Covid-19 Task Force as the state recorded a record 2,312 cases in 24 hours.

Hutchinson said at a news conference that this was because the winter months are expected to pose particular challenges for the state.

He said the state is also seeing a record surge of hospitalizations, at 826. 

Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said rising numbers of hospitalizations have triggered new statewide restrictions. 

The governor said 905 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, which is over 20% of the state’s hospital capacity. ICU capacity is at 27% and ventilator capacity is at 70%. “This is a very serious situation for our hospitals,” said Ricketts.

The new restrictions including limiting elective surgeries, six feet of separation in gyms, bars and restaurants and a mask requirement for close contact businesses. Ricketts said he chose not to mandate masks because, “I am in favor of educating people."

Louisiana

Louisiana topped 200,000 cases, reporting 3,492 new Covid-19 cases Friday for a total of 201,981 cases in the state, according to a tweet from the Department of Health.

The new cases show an increase in all regions of the state as well as all age groups, another tweet said.

The largest increase of cases are in those ages 18 to 29, a 25% increase, and those living in the Acadiana region, a 21% increase, the tweet said. 

New York 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a news conference that he and six other northeast governors will have an emergency summit this weekend to discuss potential new Covid-19 restrictions.

“We believe we are going to have to take additional steps and the extent we can share information and align action, we will do that," Cuomo said.

Cuomo used the rules for flying into New York state and the requirement to show a negative test as an example of what could be discussed at the meeting. 

“If you don’t like the policy in New York, you can fly into Connecticut.” Cuomo said. 

39 min ago

Coronavirus vaccines will be distributed by population, Warp Speed official says

From CNN's Maggie Fox and Lauren Mascarenhas

General Gustave Perna delivers an update on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13.
General Gustave Perna delivers an update on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Any eventual coronavirus vaccine will be distributed across US states and territories based on population, a top Operation Warp Speed official said Friday.

“Vaccines will be allocated pro rata by population," Gen. Gustave Perna said at a news conference led by US President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden.

Pfizer is expected to apply for emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration before the end of the month.

“Today, we expect to have tens of millions of doses immediately following EUA, and we will distribute them as soon as the FDA applies the EUA,” Perna said. “We are harnessing the strength of commercial industry and existing vaccine delivery capabilities and infrastructures.”

State health officials have said they have not heard many details from the federal government about how the vaccine distribution will be organized, and they have not received the funding they need to get infrastructure in place.

At the end of the day, our success is going to be judged by the availability of the vaccine as the shots go into arms,” Perna said.

“We are working closely, along with the CDC, the 64 jurisdictions and states, to ensure the vaccine can safely and quickly get to those who need it first. And then we have plans to ensure that it spreads exponentially across our country and that no place is left without a vaccine."

No one at the news conference addressed January's transition could affect distribution.

Pfizer and Moderna will likely seek EUA from the US Food and Drug Administration for their vaccines within the next few weeks and vaccinations could begin in December, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said at the briefing.

Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective, based on early data. Moderna announced this week it had enough coronavirus cases among trial participants to complete its first interim analysis, and Slaoui said that “probably next week we may hear what I hope to be another very good information regarding an efficacious vaccine."

“We plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the US population to immunize about 20 million individuals in the month of December, and another 25 to 30 million per month on an ongoing basis from there on,” he said.

Slaoui added that if other vaccines are approved, the number of vaccinations per month could increase.

41 min ago

France reports decrease in Covid-19 hospital admissions two weeks into second lockdown

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

Doctors care for a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at Timone Hospital in Marseille, France, on November 13.
Doctors care for a Covid-19 patient in the ICU ward at Timone Hospital in Marseille, France, on November 13. Theo Giacometti/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Covid-19 hospital and intensive care unit admissions in France decreased sharply on Friday, according to the country's health agency. 

The French Health Agency reported that the number of patients in hospital for coronavirus only increased by 22 between Thursday and Friday. There was an increase of 736 hospital patients the day before.

The ministry reported that only three additional ICU beds were taken up by coronavirus patients on Friday. The increase was 95 on Thursday, and has been averaging around 100 per day for several weeks.

France entered its second lockdown two weeks ago on Thursday.

46 min ago

Hospitalization rates among Black and Latino people in US about 4 times higher than Whites, says CDC

From CNN Health's Jacqueline Howard

Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, on November 10.
Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, on November 10. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Hospitalization rates are significantly higher among Black, Latino, and Alaska Native or Native American population in the United States compared with Asian and White people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly Covid-19 surveillance report shows.

The data show that, between March 1 and November 7, the hospitalization rate among the Hispanic or Latino population was 444.6 per 100,000 people. The hospitalization rate among Alaska Natives or Native Americans was 430.9 per 100,000. Among the Black population, it was 412.2 per 100,000.

The hospitalization rates among Asian or Pacific Islanders and Whites were 132.5 and 106.2 per 100,000, respectively, according to the data, which were updated on Friday.

"When examining overall age-adjusted rates by race and ethnicity, the rate for Hispanic or Latino persons was approximately 4.2 times the rate among non-Hispanic White persons," the CDC report said.

Rates for American Indian or Alaska Native people were approximately 4.1 times and Black people 3.9 times the rate among White people.

52 min ago

Trump says there will be no lockdown as coronavirus cases increase in the US

From CNN's Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on November 13.
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on November 13. Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump vowed that his administration will not enforce a lockdown to curb the increasing cases of coronavirus in the US.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown," Trump said speaking from the Rose Garden at the White House.

Instead, he said his administration will remain "very vigilant and very careful."

"We understand the disease. It's a complicated disease but we understand it very well. We ask all Americans to remain vigilant, especially as the weather gets colder and it becomes more difficult to go outside and to have outside gatherings," Trump said.

Some background: The US has added more than half a million new Covid-19 cases since hitting 10 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At this rate, the number should pass 11 million in the next four days, making for the country's fastest addition of another million cases yet, John Hopkins University data show.

November has been crippling for American communities battling Covid-19 spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Experts warn it will likely get worse before it gets better.

For the 10th day in a row, the US reported more than 100,000 infections, and the total since Monday hit 556,961. On Thursday, with its highest daily number yet at more than 153,000 new infections, the country inched closer to what one expert predicted could soon become a devastating reality -- 200,000 cases a day.

Trump also said the federal government won't deliver a possible vaccine to New York state until the governor, Andrew Cuomo, lets the administration "know when he is ready for it."

Cuomo said that New York health officials would review any US-approved coronavirus vaccine, and that he would recommend New Yorkers not be vaccinated until the state-run process is complete.

"So we won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that," Trump said at an ongoing news conference.

What this is about: Last month, Cuomo called the White House Covid-19 Task Force’s vaccination plan “deeply flawed." Cuomo said he understood that the federal vaccination plan would use pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens as the main distribution point and that was "a very limited distribution mechanism." He later said the plan would disproportionately limit distribution in communities of color.

Cuomo that he would recommend New Yorkers not be vaccinated until a state-run review is complete.

Today, Trump said the US government "can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately."