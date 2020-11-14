World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Brad Lendon and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 6:13 a.m. ET, November 14, 2020
2 hr 13 min ago

By the time Moderna and Pfizer apply to the FDA, vaccine efficacy data will be even clearer

From CNN Health’s Elizabeth Cohen

A health worker injects a person during Pfizer's clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on September 9.
By the time Moderna and Pfizer apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization for their coronavirus vaccines, there will likely be even more data to show how well the vaccines work, according to two doctors involved with the process. 

 On Monday, Pfizer announced that 94 participants in their Phase 3 clinical trial had become ill with Covid-19, and the vaccine was more than 90% effective. Wednesday, Moderna announced that 53 participants in its trial had become ill, and efficacy data should be available by the end of the month. 

By the time the two companies apply for emergency use authorizations from the FDA, many more participants will have become ill, giving an even clearer picture about how well the vaccine works. 

“This is good news,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which will review the vaccine applications. “The more data the better.” 

For example, by the time Pfizer sends its data to the FDA, there might be an additional 70 trial participants who will have become sick with Covid-19, instead of just the 94 announced on Monday, according to Dr. Larry Corey, who runs the Covid-19 Prevention Network created by the National Institutes of Health. 

How it works: In the trials, half of the participants received the vaccine, and half the placebo, which is a shot of saline that does nothing. Months then went by while the participants were out in their communities, and some of them contracted Covid-19. 

An independent board of experts then looks to see how many of the people who became ill received the vaccine and how many received the placebo, which tells you how effective the vaccine is. 

More data also gives more information about how the vaccine works for particular subgroups, such as the elderly or racial minorities. 

“It will ultimately help answer the question -- will this work for me?” said Corey, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. 

The reason so many more participants will develop Covid-19 is because rates in the US have been skyrocketing in recent weeks, Corey said. 

2 hr 14 min ago

Coronavirus pandemic is “national security threat,” Biden Covid-19 board member says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Celine Gounder, a Biden Transition Covid-19 Board member
The coronavirus pandemic is a national security threat and President Donald Trump is exacerbating it by refusing to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, Dr. Celine Gounder, a Biden Transition Covid-19 Board member, said Friday.

“I think we’re looking at some couple really tough months ahead,” Gounder told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations is skyrocketing, breaking records day after day this week for daily case counts and hospitalizations.

“Part of the challenge is that unfortunately the current administration has not been cooperating with the transition team by sharing information, sharing plans,” Gounder said. “And this is essentially a national security threat, the way that Americans are getting infected and sickened by coronavirus, dying from coronavirus, and how the economy is being impacted by the coronavirus,” she added.

 Trump has so far refused to concede and begin the peaceful transition of power, even though Biden has been projected a clear winner. 

3 hr 19 min ago

Nevada governor tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Stephanie Becker, Amir Vera and Jon Passantino

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tested positive for Covid-19 Friday, according to a news release from his office.

Sisolak, a Democrat, received a positive result from a rapid test and is awaiting results from a diagnostic PCR test, his office said. He admitted to feeling tired earlier this week, the release said, but he "attributed this to his demanding schedule." He did not experience any other symptoms. 

"It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results. I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process," Sisolak said in the release.

Before Friday's test, Sisolak received negative test results on November 2 and 6, his office said.

3 hr 42 min ago

“This is a grim day for the country,” says Biden Covid-19 adviser 

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Former US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is seen during The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.
The coronavirus pandemic is worsening around the United States, and what people do now will have a “profound impact” on controlling the spread of the virus, Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday.

“This is a grim day for the country, because we're seeing cases skyrocketing, we're seeing hospitals fill up and we're also seeing the death toll march up,” Murthy, co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s newly appointed transition coronavirus advisory board, said.

But it’s not too late to turn things around, Murthy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“This is a very, very important moment for us,” he said, noting that surges were seen after both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. “We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months.”

The US hit new records Friday for both new daily diagnoses, at 184,514 and for people in the hospital, with 68,516 current hospitalizations according to the Covid Tracking Project.

“What we do over these next few weeks is going to have a profound impact on whether this spread increases or whether we ultimately control the spread of this virus,” Murthy added. 

Murthy said it’s important for people to wear masks, keep a distance from one another and wash their hands as the holiday season starts.

“If you're thinking about going home for Thanksgiving, ask yourself if you can observe these kind of precautionary practices, because if you can't, then you may be putting yourself and others at risk,” he said.

  

3 hr 49 min ago

Japan reports more than 1,700 Covid-19 cases, another highest daily increase

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan reported 1,710 new Covid-19 cases Friday, renewing its largest single-day increase in virus infections from the day before, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Here's a country-wide rundown:

  • Japan's second biggest prefecture Osaka reported 263 cases on Friday.
  • Tokyo posted 374 new cases on Friday, the third straight day to surpass 300 cases in the capital.
  • The northernmost prefecture Hokkaido reported 235 new cases Friday, just one case below its highest case-load from Thursday.
  • The nationwide total stands at 115,695 cases.

Medical experts and the government have been calling on the public for maximum vigilance since the upward trend cases accelerated this week.

Osaka Gov. Yoshifumi Yoshimura said the infection is spreading across generations and urged Osaka residents to follow the basic countermeasures to get through the third wave.

The Japanese government has so far shown no sign of imposing restrictions on economic and social activities. An expert panel said on Friday that part of the reason the country is not declaring a state of emergency yet is because the virus is not spreading particularly fast and hospitals are not full. 

4 hr 41 min ago

US reported more than 184,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday in its worst day of the pandemic

From CNN's Alta Spells

The United States reported 184,514 new Covid-19 cases and 1,431 deaths on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the country since the pandemic began, and continues a four-day streak of record-breaking totals. 

In total, there are at least 10,737,335 Covid-19 cases and 244,332 people have died in the US, according to JHU.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Here are the worst days in the US so far:

  • November 13: 184,514 cases
  • November 12:  153,496 cases
  • November 11:  143,231 cases
  • November 10:  140,290 cases
  • November 7:   128,468 cases

 

November already was crippling for American communities battling Covid-19 spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Experts warn it will likely get worse before it gets better -- the US currently has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 than ever before, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP). 

4 hr 43 min ago

Covid-19 hospitalizations set a new record across the US

From CNN’s Haley Brink

A medical staff member holds a patient's hand who is suffering from coronavirus in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, on November 10.
The United States has more people hospitalized with Covid-19 than ever before, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP). 

There were 68,516 current hospitalizations reported on Friday across the entire US, according to CTP. The seven-day average for current hospitalizations is now 62,123, which is up 20.01% from last week. 

Nineteen states reported record high Covid-19 hospitalizations today, according to the Covid Tracking Project. 

Those states are; Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Record high hospitalizations are expected to continue daily as new Covid-19 cases continue to skyrocket.

5 hr 5 min ago

Recovering Covid-19 patients struggle to return to normal after hospital discharge, study finds

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Surviving Covid-19 is hard enough for those who get severely ill from the disease, but returning to normal is a struggle, too, according to new research.

It found that survivors were likely to face health and financial hardships even months later.

A team of scientists led by Dr. Vineet Chopra of the University of Michigan Health System looked at 488 Covid-19 patients treated and released from hospitals in Michigan. They surveyed them about two months after their release, between March 16 and July 1. 

Health impact: A third of the survivors reported ongoing health issues, such as a cough, new or worsening conditions and persistent loss of taste or smell, the researchers reported in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Emotional impact: Nearly half said they were “emotionally affected” by their illness and a small number, 28, sought mental health care after discharge.

Financial impact: Another 36% reported “at least a mild financial impact from their hospitalization.” Of those employed before their illness, 40% said they either lost their job or were too sick to return to work. Just over a quarter of those who returned to work reported reduced hours or modified responsibilities.

“For most patients who survived, ongoing morbidity, including the inability to return to normal activities, physical and emotional symptoms, and financial loss, was common,” Chopra’s team wrote.
“These data confirm that the toll of Covid-19 extends well beyond hospitalization,” the study concluded.

The study had limitations. The survey only covered 488 out of more than 1,600 patients whose records were originally tracked. A third of those 1,600 patients died, the researchers reported. 

5 hr 3 min ago

“We need to mask up the entire country now,” says CNN medical analyst

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Coronavirus cases have grown exponentially across the United States just in the past week and it was necessary that "we need to mask up the entire country now,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst, said Friday.

“The move should be a national mask mandate,” Reiner, who is a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “The President should be on the phone with every governor tonight doing that.”

While some have argued that it is their right to choose not to wear a mask, Reiner said, there is a fine line between a libertarian ethic and selfishness.

When your breath leaves your mouth and it becomes air -- to paraphrase a beautiful book -- it is no longer your choice to spew virus into my face,” Reiner said.

Reiner cited Vice President Mike Pence’s recent comments that help is on the way to the American people, in the form of a vaccine.

“Help is not on the way. A vaccine will take a couple of months to really make an impact,” he said. “If you're having a heart attack and you call 911 and I tell you that the ambulance is coming two months from now, that should offer you no comfort.”

No vaccine has received Food and Drug Administration authorization, and experts agree approval would take several weeks to come through from the time a company applied for it.

But studies show more universal mask use would cut the infection rate greatly.

“What people need is a mask mandate, and they need it now,” Reiner said.