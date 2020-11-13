People wearing protective masks as preventative measures against coronavirus cross the road in Seoul, South Korea, on November 10. Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The South Korean capital of Seoul will establish a 24-hour rapid response team tasked with helping enforce the city's mask mandate, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The announcement comes a day before some 15,000 trade union members plan to hold rallies throughout South Korea. Authorities have asked the union to refrain from gathering and to follow disease prevention guidelines.

Gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited in the Seoul metropolitan area, and those of more than 500 people are prohibited anywhere in the country.

South Korea has to date put in place one of the world's most effective anti-epidemic response plans. As of Friday, a total of 28,133 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed, and 488 virus-related deaths -- remarkably small numbers for a country of more than 50 million people.