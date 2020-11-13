More than 150,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States on Thursday

The United States reported 153,496 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the country's highest daily caseload and the first time the number of coronavirus infections have exceeded 150,000 in a single day.

It's also the tenth consecutive day cases have topped 100,000.

To date, the US has identified 10,552,821 Covid-19 cases and least 242,423 virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. At least 919 deaths were reported Thursday.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

