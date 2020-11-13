Walgreens "rapidly expanding" cold storage capacity for potential Covid-19 vaccine 

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday, November 13 in Washington, DC. Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump vowed that his administration will not enforce a lockdown to curb the increasing cases of coronavirus in the US.

"This administration will not be going to a lockdown," Trump said speaking from the Rose Garden at the White House today.

Instead, he said his administration will remain "very vigilant and very careful."

"We understand the disease. It's a complicated disease but we understand it very well. We ask all Americans to remain vigilant, especially as the weather gets colder and it becomes more difficult to go outside and to have outside gatherings," Trump said.

Some background: The US has added more than half a million new Covid-19 cases since hitting 10 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At this rate, the number should pass 11 million in the next four days, making for the country's fastest addition of another million cases yet, John Hopkins University data show.

November has been crippling for American communities battling Covid-19 spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Experts warn it will likely get worse before it gets better.

For the 10th day in a row, the US reported more than 100,000 infections, and the total since Monday hit 556,961. On Thursday, with its highest daily number yet at more than 153,000 new infections, the country inched closer to what one expert predicted could soon become a devastating reality -- 200,000 cases a day.

Trump also said the federal government won't deliver a possible vaccine to New York state until the governor, Andrew Cuomo, lets the administration "know when he is ready for it."

Cuomo said that New York health officials would review any US-approved coronavirus vaccine, and that he would recommend New Yorkers not be vaccinated until the state-run process is complete.

"So we won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that," Trump said at an ongoing news conference.

What this is about: Last month, Cuomo called the White House Covid-19 Task Force’s vaccination plan “deeply flawed." Cuomo said he understood that the federal vaccination plan would use pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens as the main distribution point and that was "a very limited distribution mechanism." He later said the plan would disproportionately limit distribution in communities of color.

Cuomo that he would recommend New Yorkers not be vaccinated until a state-run review is complete.

Today, Trump said the US government "can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately."