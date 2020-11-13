Louisiana governor blames Halloween for rise in cases

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Friday that he will be releasing some of the highest coronavirus positive numbers the state has seen in quite some time.

Edwards blamed the recent surge in cases in large part on the lack of mitigation efforts during the Halloween holiday.

For the immediate future, it's going to get really, really tough for the people of Louisiana," Edwards said during a news conference on Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to release the most up to date numbers this afternoon.