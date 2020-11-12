States shatter Covid-19 records as US reports more than 10.5 million cases and 240,000 deaths

RN Treva Rivers administers a Covid-19 test at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania, on October 13. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

US states continue to shatter records for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the country reported more than 10.5 million infections and at least 242,310 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

JHU reported 89,206 new cases and 400 deaths so far today from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Here are just some of the stark figures:

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania reported its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases Thursday, with 5,488 new infections and 49 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health.

The statewide total now stands at 248,856 Covid-19 cases and about 13,202 of the total cases are among healthcare workers, according to the release.

The total deaths in the state attributed to Covid-19 stands at 9,194.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,080 individuals hospitalized with Covid-19, with 438 of them in intensive care units. Most hospitalized patients are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have been among patients 65 or older.

Utah

The state reported 3,884 new Covid-19 cases Thursday -- a new record that is a significant jump above previous high, its data dashboard shows. Utah also hit record highs in its Covid-19 7-day case average and test positivity percentage.

Utah’s previous record for new Covid-19 cases, 2,989, was set on November 5.

The rise in infections has driven the seven-day new case average to a record 2,738.4 cases. This measure has been climbing fairly steadily since the start of October. Utah’s percentage of positive tests also hit a record 23.21% after surging since October 11.

Greg Bell, the President of the Utah Hospital Association, said the state was running out of intensive care beds and that the state has “in earnest, began transferring patients about 10 days ago” from hospitals at capacity.

New Jersey

The state hit its highest Covid-19 hospitalization rate since June 4 with 1,827 in hospital. Since Monday, the state has seen 10,472 new cases, which Governor Phil Murphy said was "stark and sobering,"

Murphy announced 3,517 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths, and a positivity rate of 12.02%. There are 360 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, the highest rate since June 12.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that if New Jersey continues at this trajectory, it will return to the state it was in back in spring.

Murphy said holiday gatherings should be limited to immediate family or household.

In the past week, there have been 15 outbreaks at schools and 46 new Covid-19 infections, which Murphy noted was much lower than he and his staff were expecting.

Wisconsin

Covid-19 is "getting worse everywhere" in the state, said a top health official as Wisconsin reached almost 7,500 new cases on Thursday.

The 7,497 new cases bring the state's total to 293,388, Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said at a news conference. She also announced 58 new deaths bringing the state's total to 2,515.

"Covid-19 is everywhere in our state. It is bad everywhere, and it's getting worse everywhere," she said. "It is straining hospitals and people are dying."

Van Dijk said that only 8% of ICU beds are available statewide and that hospitals are struggling with staffing, partly because staff are sick or quarantining.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,209, Van Dijk said. She said Wisconsin has 1,000 cases per day higher than New York City during the height of the pandemic.

New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a news release Thursday that the state’s positivity rate is 2.95% and 29 more people died from coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

In the state's "micro-cluster" focus zones, the test positivity rate is 4.86%.

The governor said the next few weeks are going to be “key," with Covid raging nationally.

"There is no pre-destined future here. It's a pure consequence of our actions. If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control,” he said in a statement.

CNN is tracking the spread of US coronavirus cases here: