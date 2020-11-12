NYC may close schools again as infection rate reaches worrying levels

New York City's schools may reclose as its infection rate surges once again.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that if the city's seven-day average positive test rate exceeds 3%, schools will return to remote learning.

The seven-day average Wednesday stood at 2.52%, according to de Blasio.

The mayor said that 817 new infections had been reported and 94 people had been hospitalized with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

"This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave," de Blasio wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "We can do it, but we have to act NOW."

The New York City public school system is the largest school district in the US and consists of 1,600 public schools.

In-person learning only resumed in the city from September 21 and the reopening had largely been hailed as a success.