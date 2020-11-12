NYC may close schools again as infection rate reaches worrying levels
New York City's schools may reclose as its infection rate surges once again.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that if the city's seven-day average positive test rate exceeds 3%, schools will return to remote learning.
The seven-day average Wednesday stood at 2.52%, according to de Blasio.
The mayor said that 817 new infections had been reported and 94 people had been hospitalized with Covid-19 on Wednesday.
"This is our LAST chance to stop a second wave," de Blasio wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "We can do it, but we have to act NOW."
The New York City public school system is the largest school district in the US and consists of 1,600 public schools.
In-person learning only resumed in the city from September 21 and the reopening had largely been hailed as a success.
Sinovac vaccine trial resumes in Brazil
From CNN's Beijing bureau and Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo
A Phase 3 clinical trial of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine has resumed in Brazil after it was briefly halted following a “serious adverse event."
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that it was encouraged to hear the trial had resumed.
"We are pleased to see the resumption of Phase III clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil. In vaccine research and development, China attaches great importance to safety and effectiveness and strictly follows international norms and relevant laws and regulations," Wang Wenbin, a ministry spokesperson, said Thursday. Wenbin added: "Chinese companies are making every effort to promote vaccine research and development in strict accordance with scientific laws and regulatory requirements." "China and Brazil have carried out good cooperation in the fight against the pandemic."
Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suspended the trial on Monday after the event on October 29.
According to a police report, a volunteer in the study died by suicide, CNN confirmed Tuesday, resulting in an investigation into the cause of death and a pending toxicology report.
Dimas Covas, director of Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute, said Tuesday that the event was not related to the trial of the Chinese developed vaccine.
On Wednesday, Sinovac said in a statement: "We have learned that Anvisa failed to receive the data sent by Butantan Institute in time, and it urgently suspended the clinical study on November 9."
"[The] Butantan Institute communicated with Anvisa on November 10, and the report from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) was submitted to Anvisa on the same day. After evaluating the new data, Anvisa made a very timely decision to resume the clinical research."
Sinovac is also conducting Phase 3 trials in Indonesia and Turkey.
At least five virus outbreaks in New Jersey are linked to Halloween parties, health officials say
From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski and Sheena Jones
At least five Covid-19 outbreaks in New Jersey are linked to Halloween parties, the US state's Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told CNN.
Leusner said the outbreaks include 70 cases from Halloween parties and other gatherings among students, quoting New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
"According to Commissioner Persichilli, all social gatherings outside of immediate family are a concern. If you let your guard down, you could be exposed and not even know it if someone is asymptomatic," Leusner added.
"For example, we know of 10 outbreaks among hockey teams. Since the second week of November, we know of five outbreaks totaling 70 cases from Halloween parties and other social gatherings among students."
Croatian football captain told of positive test result during match
From CNN's Zayn Nabbi in London and Antonia Mortensen in Milan
Croatian football captain Domagoj Vida has been placed in self-isolation after he learned he had Covid-19 during his country's match against Turkey on Thursday night.
Vida and the rest of his Croatia teammates tested negative on Monday, but the Besiktas centre-back's Wednesday morning test came back positive. He learned of the result during the match's half-time break on Thursday.
In addition to Vida, one member of the Croatian Football Federation delegation tested positive for the coronavirus, but a federation spokesperson said the man "was not in contact with national team members or staff members."
Croatia has a total of 75,922 Covid-19 cases and 925 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.
Germany’s infection rate is "flattening," disease control chief says
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin and Rob Iddiols in London
Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate is “flattening” and provides reason to be “cautiously optimistic,” according to the head of the country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI).
The curve is flattening and it shows that we are not helpless against the virus,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.
“But we don't yet know whether this is a stable development,” he added.
Wieler said it remains unclear if the slower coronavirus spread can be attributed to new Covid-19 restrictions introduced earlier this month or if the dip is because of limited lab capacity.
He warned that the overall number of infections remains “very high” and is rising in all of Germany, and that he expects hospitals to reach capacity.
He also said that it is “very likely” that the RKI is underreporting Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals.
On Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose by 21,866 -- the second highest daily record since the outbreak began -- to 727,553, according to RKI.
The death toll rose by 215 to 11,982, the institute reported.
Germany recorded its highest daily infection number of more than 23,300 on November 7.
Wieler said the country is currently experiencing a very high number of Covid-19 infections in people aged between 10-19 years old.
“Infection numbers can be brought down if we pull ourselves together,” he said, adding that measures such as social distancing and facial mask wearing can help stop the spread of the virus.
Germany has reimposed lockdown measures to try to slow the rate of Covid-19 infection. The country has limited bars, restaurants and cafes to take-out and delivery services, and limited the amount of people who can gather in public or private settings.
Ukrainian president hospitalized with Covid-19 as country hits new case record
From CNN's Matthew Chance, Tim Lister and Simon Cullen
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being treated in hospital for Covid-19, his spokesperson has said, as the country registers a record increase in new infections.
Zelensky confirmed on Monday that he had contracted Covid-19.
His spokesperson said the president was moved to hospital on Tuesday “because there are better conditions for self-isolation and care for patients with coronavirus infection.”
The president's office says Zelensky has continued to work while in hospital, including a phone meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On Thursday, Ukraine reported 11,057 new cases of coronavirus – the largest one day increase since the pandemic began.
According to government data, there have now been 500,865 cases in total, and 9,145 deaths across Ukraine.
UK’s biggest food bank network saw 47% increase in need
From CNN's Rob Iddiols in London
The UK’s biggest food bank network, the Trussell Trust, saw a 47% increase in need between April and September, according to figures released on Thursday.
More than 1.2 million emergency food parcels were given to people struggling to afford essentials between April 1 and September 30, making it the busiest ever half-year period for food banks. Over 470,000 of the parcels went to children.
In April, the network's busiest ever month, the volume of food handed out went up by 59% compared with the same time in 2019.
However, the charity warned that these figures are only “the tip of the iceberg," as many people will have been helped by other community groups.
On Sunday, the UK government reversed its decision not to extend free school meals for low-income families over the Christmas holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, following a campaign by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.
