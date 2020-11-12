First cruise ship to sail the Caribbean since the pandemic has up to 5 Covid-19 cases on board

Covid-19 cases are "skyrocketing" in parts of the US as more states report records and battle to bring infection rates under control.

The United States has now reported at least 10,523,260 cases and 242,577 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures -- and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects there will be up to 282,000 US coronavirus deaths by December 5.

New Mexico

New Mexico set a record with 1,753 new cases Thursday, its highest daily total during the pandemic and a 17% increase on yesterday’s record figure.

New Mexico also set a single-day record for coronavirus deaths, with the Department of Health reporting 18. The state has reported 1,176 Covid-related deaths and 60,776 cases.

Oregon

The state broke three of its records Thursday -- the most new Covid-19 cases, the most patients in hospital and the most in intensive care units.

It reported 1,693 new Covid-19 cases, 361 suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized and 94 patients in ICU beds, according to its data dashboard.

Oregon has had 77,121 cases of Covid-19 and 733 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.

Maryland

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have increased 53% over the past two weeks, Governor Larry Hogan said in a Thursday news conference.

There are 863 people hospitalized for Covid-19, the highest since June 11, Hogan added. There are 199 people in the ICU with Covid-19, the highest number since June 25, he said.

Maryland has 1,477 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 159,900, and 12 deaths for a total of 4,112 deaths.

Maryland in now in the red zone, according to federal government designations, with an average of 22.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Michigan

Cases of Covid-19 are "skyrocketing" in the state of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a Thursday news conference.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat this," Whitmer said, "We are in the worst part of this pandemic to date."

Covid-19 hospitalizations have increased fivefold in as many weeks, and are expected to double within the next two weeks, she said. The state's chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said the positivity rate was at 10.8%.

"The curve that we had flattened? Right now that curve is a straight line, and it is straight up," Whitmer said. "Our hospitals are nearing capacity, and they are burning through PPE."

Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services said on Twitter Thursday that the state is in a "serious fight" with Covid-19.

The Texas DSHS urged residents to wear masks and gather virtually where possible, saying the state faced "a dangerous winter as more people head indoors and with an already high amount of COVID cases and hospitalizations."

Texas reported 5,756 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 993,841 in the state. It also reported 143 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus related fatalities to 19,147 in the state. Johns Hopkins University figures yesterday showed the state had the first to tally more than 1 million infections.

There are currently 6,925 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

Track the spread of the virus in the US here: