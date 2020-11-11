Nearly a dozen counties in California tighten Covid restrictions amid surge in new cases

Health Secretary Mark Ghaly. Randall Benton/AP

San Diego and 10 other California counties were forced to move back into more restrictive tiers of the state’s coronavirus reopening system Tuesday as rates of infection continue to increase statewide, Health Secretary Mark Ghaly has announced.

Sacramento, San Diego and Stanislaus are moving back into the most restrictive, purple tier -- which requires the closure of many non-essential indoor businesses -- joining counties including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Monterey and Sonoma.

“If things stay the way they are, between this week and next week, over half of California's counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier,” Ghaly said. “That is certainly an indication that we're concerned and that we have to keep a close watch on what's happening.”

Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer and Santa Cruz are moving into the second-most restrictive red tier, which indicates substantial spread of infection. Counties in rural parts of the state, including Modoc, Siskiyou, and Trinity, are moving backward to the orange tier, which shows a moderate infection rate.

California’s reopening system: There are four tiers based on metrics including case rate and test positivity. Before moving forward, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks and must meet the next tier's criteria for two consecutive weeks.

“I implore all Californians to sort of look in the mirror and ask what you can do differently,” Ghaly said. “How much more can you keep your mask on? How much more can you work within your own communities or your own family members to plan events in a lower risk? Each of those efforts makes a difference.”

California's seven-day average of new cases is 6,078, according to state data. The 14-day test positivity rate stands at 3.7%.