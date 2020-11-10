Utah, Illinois and Montana break coronavirus records

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurses look on during coronavirus testing outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 23. Rick Bowmer/AP/FILE

Utah, Illinois and Montana all broke records on Tuesday as cases in the United States top 10.2 million and deaths exceed 239,000.

Illinois reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 12,623 infections, plus 79 more deaths, its Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the fifth state in the US to surpass 500,000 cumulative Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 511,183 confirmed.

Utah hit record highs for its seven-day case average and test positivity percentage, according to its data dashboard.

The state's new case average, which has been climbing since the start of October, hit 2,554. The percentage of positive tests hit 21.86% after climbing since October 11, where it had been holding steady at approximately 14%.

This weekend, Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued a declaration of a state of emergency and statewide mask mandate. Utah has reported 137,385 Covid-19 cases in total.

Montana announced 1,101 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday -- a record high for the state since the pandemic began, its data dashboard shows.

The state’s previous record daily record of 1,013 new cases was set on November 5, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The Montana Department of Health said the state has had 41,151 Covid-19 cases and 462 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.