Melbourne lifts some travel restrictions after 10 days of no new Covid-19 cases
From Angus Watson in Sydney
Residents of the Australian city of Melbourne can travel freely within the state of Victoria after a so-called "ring of steel" around the city was removed on Monday.
The "ring of steel," as locals called the tough Covid-19 restrictions, consisted of checkpoints manned by police and other officials, and separated Melbourne from the rest of the state throughout the bulk of the city’s 112-day lockdown.
The state government has also dropped a previous restriction preventing Melbourne residents from traveling further than 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from their homes.
Movie theaters, galleries, museums and music halls will now be able to open, with 20 people allowed per space.
What happened this summer: Restrictive measures were put in this summer, when Melbourne and the rest of the state of Victoria were recording hundreds of cases per day -- becoming the epicenter of Australia's Covid-19 outbreak. Though the decision to lock down Victoria was unpopular with some people, by late September, cases had declined to low double digits, allowing the government to begin lifting restrictions.
Melbourne has not recorded a new Covid-19 case since October 29, the week its lockdown ended. Neighboring New South Wales on Monday also said it had not detected any new cases detected in the previous 24 hours.
1 hr 26 min ago
Mexico surpasses 95,000 Covid-19 deaths and nears 1 million cases
From CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
As of Sunday, at least 95,027 people in Mexico have died from Covid-19, the country's health ministry reported.
Only the United States, Brazil and India have reported more virus-related deaths than Mexico, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
Mexican authorities have identified 967,825 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
1 hr 50 min ago
US states continue to see alarming rise in coronavirus cases
From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Jennifer Selva
With the US clocking its highest new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday, states across the country continue to report daily surges in the virus' spread, along with diminishing hospital capacity. The country has the highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, with more than 9.9 million recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
Florida sees highest number of new daily cases since August
To date, Florida has recorded 843,897 Covid-19 cases statewide, and a total of 17,121 Covid-19 related deaths, DOH data shows.
Oregon surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases
Oregon Governor Kate Brown says the state has surpassed the ‘alarming threshold’ of 50,000 coronavirus cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 50,448. They also reported the state’s 730th death, as hospitalizations reach an all-time high.
Governor Brown tweeted, “This is a wake-up call. We have to slow the spread in our communities. Cancel your social plans, wear a mask, get a flu shot, and wash your hands.”
On Friday, Governor Brown ordered five counties in the state to take a two week ‘social pause’ as cases soar and hospitalizations reach an all-time high.
Wisconsin only has 12% of hospital beds available in the state
Wisconsin recorded 4,280 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 11 new deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
There are 112 more people hospitalized, with just 12 percent of hospital beds still available in the state.
Since the pandemic began, 2,312 people have died in Wisconsin from coronavirus.
Texas inches closer to 1 million cases
Texas is getting closer to reporting one million coronavirus cases as it announces 5,404 new cases Sunday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
So far there have been 956,234 total cases reported in the state since the pandemic began.
The state reported 43 new deaths, bringing their total number of coronavirus deaths to 18,743.
There are currently 6,080 people in the state’s hospitals with the disease. Hospitals have 1,000 ICU beds available, and more than 7,000 ventilators.
Illinois has 3rd consecutive day of over 10,000 new daily cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, making Sunday the 3rd consecutive day that Illinois has reported over 10,000 daily coronavirus cases.
IDPH is reporting a total of 487,987 cases across the state, including 10,196 deaths, 42 of which were tallied on Sunday.
Covid-19 will have already “run rampant” in US by the time Biden takes office, says emergency physician
From CNN's Leanna Faulk
The coronavirus pandemic will have worsened by the time Joe Biden is inaugurated as US President in January, an emergency physician has told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield.
“By the time that the Biden-Harris administration takes over, this virus is going to have already run rampant through the communities across the United States,” Dr. Megan Ranney said Sunday.
“We’re just heading into the very worst of this pandemic,” Ranney told CNN’s Whitfield, adding that she is concerned about the expected social gatherings during late November and early December.
“We’re about to see all of these little epidemics across the country, crossed and mixed, and it’s going to be an awful lot like pouring gasoline on a fire,” she said.
Ranney said she is optimistic about President-elect Joe Biden’s transition plans for leading the coronavirus response.
“The folks that I know who are already leading the task force are absolute paragons of excellent science, excellent public messaging. They have a wealth of public health experience,” she said.
“I have really zero doubt that they are going to lead the Biden transition team and do the right thing for the country.”
Ranney also said she hopes there is an emphasis on mask use and making personal protective equipment available to health care and frontline workers in the future. She stressed the importance of having increased access to data and testing facilities.
“I want to see it easy for every American to get tested quickly, to get their results quickly and then to make it easy for them to do the right thing if they have symptoms,” Ranney said.
16 min ago
Belgium monitoring its mink farms after Danish virus outbreak
From CNN's James Frater
Belgium is monitoring and testing its mink population weekly after Denmark reported a widespread outbreak of a new variant of the novel coronavirus at its mink farms.
The Danish government this week announced it planned to cull the nation's entire mink population of 17 million in order to contain the spread after it discovered evidence that the virus that causes Covid-19 had mutated in mink, after being passed on by humans.
Belgium has a smaller mink population, with 15 mink farms currently in operation in Flanders, the Flemish region in the country’s north, according to the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC). Fur farming is banned in the rest of the country.
Steven Van Gucht, head virologist at the Belgian Health Authority (Sciensano), told Belgian radio on Saturday: “Samples are collected every week at the mink farms to check if the new coronavirus strain has broken out at Belgian mink farms.
“So far, all tests have come back negative. If the new strain does show up here, all mink will have to be culled.”
However, he said he was “not that worried” about the new variant.
“It seems unlikely that the mink variant would have become more dangerous for people. On the contrary I suspect what has happened is that it has become better adapted to mink and so therefore it is probably less adapted to humans,” Van Gucht added.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday the decision to cull the minks had been made with a "heavy heart," but it was necessary based on the recommendation of health authorities.
Coronavirus mutations are not expected to alter vaccine efficacy, a World Health Organization scientist said in June.
Speaking at a briefing on Friday, another WHO expert, Maria Van Kekhove, cautioned that "mutations are normal."
2 hr 45 min ago
Tackling coronavirus in the US is the first item on Biden and Harris' agenda
From CNN's Maggie Fox
Tackling the pandemic in the US is the first item on the Biden-Harris transition team’s website.
The US President-elect and vice president-elect pledge to ensure free, reliable testing for all Americans, a better supply of personal protective equipment, clear and consistent guidance and a $25 billion vaccine manufacturing and distribution plan.
The Biden team also plans to appoint Harris to head a task force to tackle racial and ethnic disparities regarding the impact of the virus.
The team plans to draw up a “nationwide Pandemic Dashboard that Americans can check in real-time to help them gauge whether local transmission is actively occurring in their zip codes.”
The Biden team said their White House will “immediately restore our relationship with the World Health Organization, which — while not perfect — is essential to coordinating a global response during a pandemic."
The team also intends to restore the Obama-era White House National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, which was disbanded in 2018.
The website also promises a national mask mandate but says it will get there by working with governors and mayors and “by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis.”
The Trump Administration invested heavily in vaccine development and promised any approved coronavirus vaccine would be provided free of cost to all Americans. But the White House also struggled to deploy enough tests and PPE to those that needed it.
The current administration has also publicly battled with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about coronavirus guidance.
The US is approaching 10 million diagnosed coronavirus cases (the CDC says the majority of cases have gone undiagnosed) and a quarter of a million deaths.
On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University reported 126,742 daily new coronavirus cases in the US, the highest single daily count reported since the pandemic began.
3 hr 42 min ago
At least 50 million cases of Covid-19 recorded worldwide