Motorists wait in line at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site on November 3 in Miami Gardens, Florida. JL/Sipa USA/AP

With the US clocking its highest new coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday, states across the country continue to report daily surges in the virus' spread, along with diminishing hospital capacity. The country has the highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, with more than 9.9 million recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

Florida sees highest number of new daily cases since August

In Florida, health officials reported 6,820 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most cases reported in a single day since August 12, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). It also marks the twelfth consecutive day the state reported more than 4,000 cases in a single day, CNN's tally shows. This does not include high totals reported by the state due to lab or technical issues.

To date, Florida has recorded 843,897 Covid-19 cases statewide, and a total of 17,121 Covid-19 related deaths, DOH data shows.

Oregon surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases

Oregon Governor Kate Brown says the state has surpassed the ‘alarming threshold’ of 50,000 coronavirus cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 50,448. They also reported the state’s 730th death, as hospitalizations reach an all-time high.

Governor Brown tweeted, “This is a wake-up call. We have to slow the spread in our communities. Cancel your social plans, wear a mask, get a flu shot, and wash your hands.”

On Friday, Governor Brown ordered five counties in the state to take a two week ‘social pause’ as cases soar and hospitalizations reach an all-time high.

Wisconsin only has 12% of hospital beds available in the state

Wisconsin recorded 4,280 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and 11 new deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There are 112 more people hospitalized, with just 12 percent of hospital beds still available in the state.

Since the pandemic began, 2,312 people have died in Wisconsin from coronavirus.

Texas inches closer to 1 million cases

Texas is getting closer to reporting one million coronavirus cases as it announces 5,404 new cases Sunday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

So far there have been 956,234 total cases reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The state reported 43 new deaths, bringing their total number of coronavirus deaths to 18,743.

There are currently 6,080 people in the state’s hospitals with the disease. Hospitals have 1,000 ICU beds available, and more than 7,000 ventilators.

Illinois has 3rd consecutive day of over 10,000 new daily cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, making Sunday the 3rd consecutive day that Illinois has reported over 10,000 daily coronavirus cases.

IDPH is reporting a total of 487,987 cases across the state, including 10,196 deaths, 42 of which were tallied on Sunday.

Track Covid-19 cases across the US here: