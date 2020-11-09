United States surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases

The United States has passed 10 million coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

There have been at least 10,018,278 cases of Covid-19 in the US and at least 237,742 people have died.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 50,123 new cases and 172 reported deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

This is the fastest the United States has added one million new cases since the pandemic began.

JHU recorded the first case of coronavirus in the United States on January 21.

98 days later, on April 28, the US hit 1 million cases

44 days later, on June 11, the US hit 2 million cases

27 days later, on July 8, the US hit 3 million cases

15 days later, on July 23, the US hit 4 million cases

17 days later, on August 9, the US hit 5 million cases

22 days later, on August 31, the US hit 6 million cases

25 days later, on September 25, the US hit 7 million cases

21 days later on October 16, the US hit 8 million cases

14 days later, on October 30, the US hit 9 million cases

10 days later, on November 9, the US hit 10 million cases

Eight other countries in the world have reported over 1 million total Covid-19 cases:

India has over 8 million total cases

total cases Brazil has over 5 million total cases

total cases Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Colombia each have over 1 million total cases

