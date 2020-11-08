WHO calls reports about mink Covid-19 strain in Denmark "concerning"

Reports about a strain of coronavirus infecting mink in Denmark are “concerning,” but more studies are needed to determine if the strain is more dangerous in any way, the World Health Organization has said.

“It is normal for viruses to mutate or change over time. But each time a virus goes from humans to animals and back to humans, it can change more. That’s why these reports are concerning,” the WHO tweeted on November 6.

While major mutations can affect the efficacy of vaccines and treatments, the WHO said scientists have not yet noted changes to the mink-related strain that affect how well the virus transmits, the severity of disease or the risk of reinfection in people.

“The preliminary findings by Denmark are globally relevant and WHO recognizes the importance of sharing epidemiological, virological and full genome sequence information with other countries and research teams, including through open-source platforms,” the agency said in a statement Friday.

At least 214 cases of Covid-19 have been linked with farmed minks in Denmark since June, the agency said.

The WHO noted that the minks were infected following human exposure. The animals can act as a reservoir, “passing the virus between them, and pose a risk for virus spill-over from mink to humans.”

“WHO advises all countries to enhance surveillance for Covid-19 at the animal-human interface where susceptible animal reservoirs are identified, including mink farms,” it added.