The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Lauren Kent, Rob Picheta and Hira Humayun, CNN

Updated 12:32 a.m. ET, November 7, 2020
5 min ago

Latvia preparing to enter four-week lockdown following Covid-19 surge

From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite

Latvia will enter a four-week lockdown on Monday, a government spokesperson told CNN, after a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

According to the spokesperson, Latvia reported 357 new cases on Friday -- bringing its total number of infections to 7,476. The country has also registered 95 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The vast majority of the country’s cases were recorded in the last month. Up until October 1, Latvia had only recorded 1,945 cases.

Starting Monday, social contact is being discouraged. Only indoor gatherings with a maximum of 10 people from no more than two households will be allowed. Restaurants will only be allowed to serve takeout, and stores will limit the number of people inside at the same time.

Other restrictions include continuing distance learning for high school students, as well as professional, vocational and higher education institutions, while lower levels of school will remain open. Only stores selling basic necessities like groceries, medication and pet food will be allowed to stay open on weekends and holidays.

All public events are banned, including concerts and theatre performances. Museums, libraries and bookstores will remain open under strict safety measures.

6 min ago

White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta 

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus, two officials confirmed to CNN.

Meadows traveled with United States President Donald Trump on Sunday and Monday. He was also at the White House election night party on Tuesday and in close contact with members of the President’s family. 

White House officials are now alarmed given Meadows has been around other staffers while potentially contagious, one aide says. The White House had invited people to watch the results roll in that night.

At the time, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said there would be temperature checks and precautions taken given the pandemic. Initial plans to hold an event at the Trump Hotel were scrapped because of local restrictions on indoor gatherings and fear there would be significant fines. 

The President delivered remarks from the White House press briefing room last night.

Read more here.