President-elect Biden plans to name a coronavirus task force on Monday
From CNN's Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny in Washington
Joe Biden plans to announce a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, two sources with knowledge told CNN.
The task force will be headed by three co-chairs: Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.
The announcement, which will come just days after Biden was declared the winner in the presidential election, signals how seriously he plans to focus on the pandemic from the outset of his transition.
Biden is not expected to announce cabinet nominations for weeks and may wait until control of the Senate is clear, the sources said. Biden has potential people in mind for most every top position, but the announcement of the task force underscores the priority he intends to place on that challenge.
1 hr 52 min ago
Joe Biden has won the US presidential election. Trump aides blamed his approach to the pandemic
From CNN's Jim Acosta in Washington
America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president, CNN projected on Saturday afternoon, following an election that the former vice president sought to turn into a referendum on President Trump's mismanagement of the pandemic.
Three advisers to the President said Trump's handling of the coronavirus was a massive factor in his election loss. A senior adviser said Trump's dismissive attitude and misinformation about the virus alienated senior voters who rejected the President's performance on Covid-19.
The adviser said Trump could never understand elderly voters were the most at-risk for contracting and succumbing to the virus, making them fearful of how the President was responding to the pandemic.
A separate adviser said Trump chose to reopen the economy rather than get the virus under control and suffered the consequences on November 3.
Biden's victory comes a day after the US racked up more than 126,000 new daily coronavirus cases -- the highest one-day tally yet, Johns Hopkins data show.As of Saturday morning, more than 9.7 million cases have been recorded in the US.
America also reported more than 1,140 coronavirus deaths Friday, the fourth straight day that count has risen above 1,000. The last time that happened was in August.
On the same day, at least 17 states reported record high cases counts for a single day, per the Johns Hopkins data. Sixteen states reported record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project. More than 54,000 coronavirus patients are now hospitalized across the country -- not far from the country's pandemic peak of 59,940 in mid-April.
3 hr 11 min ago
413 more die of the coronavirus in the UK as cases rise by nearly 25,000
24,957 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the UK, the government said Saturday, and 413 died of the virus, a toll which continues to rise.
10,274 patients have been admitted to hospital in the last 7 days, and 2,333 have died.
England entered a second national lockdown on Thursday, and passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases on October 31.
The strict lockdown has shut pubs, restaurants and non-essential businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Schools, universities and playgrounds will stay open.
Austria reports new daily record with 8,241 Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Martin Goillandeau
Austria reported a new daily record of 8,241 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to data on the country's interior ministry website.
In total, 147,220 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Austria since the start of the pandemic, and 1,377 people have died.
Austria entered its second national lockdown this week, with new measures including a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and the closure of leisure and culture facilities.
Lockdowns are multiplying throughout Europe as Covid-19 cases rise exponentially, threatening to push health services across the continent to breaking point.
Fearing all of its intensive care beds could be full by mid-November, France implemented nationwide restrictions at the end of October -- as did Belgium and Ireland. Germany's softer, so-called "lockdown light" restrictions began on Monday, and Austria followed suit on Tuesday.
6 hr 18 min ago
Iran sets daily record with 9,450 new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Ramin Mostaghim
Iran continued breaking its daily coronavirus record after 9,450 infections were reported on Saturday.
The country also recorded 423 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 37,832, health ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said on Iranian state TV.
Last Monday, 440 deaths were recorded, the country's highest number since the outbreak began in February.
Lari added that 27 provinces across Iran are categorized as "red zones," and out of the 9,450 new cases, 5,506 of those are patients in intensive care units in critical condition. An additional 3,070 are hospitalized.
The capital Tehran has made it mandatory to wear masks in public for the past few weeks, as Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East with a total number of 673,250 cases.
Iran was also one of the worst-hit countries during the first wave of the coronavirus in March.
6 hr 59 min ago
While the US is focused on the election, the Covid-19 crisis keeps growing
From CNN's Dakin Andone
This week, as voters cast ballots and waited to see who would clinch the White House, the Covid-19 largely fell out of view.
But the coronavirus continued to spread, in some places at a higher rate than ever before.
The US broke one record after another.
On Wednesday, the US recorded more than 100,000 new cases in a single day for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country shattered that record a day later, recording 121,888 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
Bosnian PM tests positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating
From CNN's Martin Goillandeau
Bosnian premier Zoran Tegeltija has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, according to statement from the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.
Tegeltija’s condition “is stable and he has mild symptoms of coronavirus,” per the statement.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ministry of Civil Affairs reported on Friday that 59,427 people have been infected by the coronavirus in the country since the start of the pandemic, with 1,457 deaths.
9 hr ago
Two Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
Real Madrid soccer superstars Eden Hazard and Carlos Casemiro have tested positive for Covid-19.
The two players tested positive on Friday morning, the team said in a statement on Saturday. According to Real Madrid, all other players and staff who work directly with the pair were subsequently tested.
Both the PCR test and the antibody test came back negative for all, except Hazard and Casemiro. The two players were expected to miss Real Madrid’s next match against Valencia on Saturday.
"Christmas is definitely not canceled," says Sanna Kärkkäinen, CEO of Visit Rovaniemi, the official home of Santa Claus, high above the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland.
Santa will be sitting safely behind plexiglass and elves will maintain a safe social distance while wearing surgical masks.
It's a very 2020 take on festive cheer, but with a holiday season like no other fast approaching, Lapland's tourism operators believe it's the best way to save Christmas and save themselves after a brutal year which has seen visitor numbers plummet from record highs in 2019.
They've been helped by Finland's new quarantine rules, due to come into force November 23, which will, despite a Europe-wide second wave of coronavirus cases that is prompting new lockdowns, allow 72-hour visits in the country without the need to quarantine.
Tourists from EU and Europe's 26-country Schengen visa area will be permitted to arrive provided they take a Covid test 72 hours before departure and have proof that it's negative. Longer stays will require self-isolation and a second test. The rules are subject to change, however, with the Finnish government redrafting plans at the time of writing.