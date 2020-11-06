The Australian state of Victoria reported its seventh consecutive day of zero new Covid-19 cases and deaths, according to its health ministry.

The state has only recorded six new cases since its capital city of Melbourne emerged from a 112-day lockdown on October 26.

Melbourne had previously been the epicenter of a severe second wave, with close to 20,000 cases detected between June and September.

There are currently 15 active cases in Victoria, including 2 in hospital, according to its health ministry.

The neighboring state of New South Wales recorded four local and five imported cases on Thursday, its health ministry said, bringing Australia’s total caseload to 27,642 since the pandemic began.