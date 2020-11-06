A Missouri election judge supervisor has died after testing positive for Covid-19 and then working at a polling site on Election Day, local health officials said Thursday.

While the cause of death has not been given, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health said in a news release, the person received a positive test result on October 30.

The person was told to quarantine for 14 days but did not follow that advice and worked at a polling site in St. Charles on Tuesday, the department said.

The news release did not say when the person died.

Contact tracing underway: Public health officials said they have contacted workers at the polling site and are working with family members to determine the person's whereabouts before the positive test result. There were nine other election workers at the polling place and they are being advised to get tested, the release says.

Because the person was a supervisor, the department said, the job duties did not involve interacting closely with the over 1,800 voters who were at the polling place Tuesday.

