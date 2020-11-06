Death row inmate granted reprieve over Covid-19 pandemic

Pervis Payne has been on death row for 32 years. From PervisPayne.Org

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) has granted death row inmate Pervis Payne a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, “due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement from the Governor’s office said Friday.

Pervis’ execution, imposed by the Shelby County Criminal Court in 1988, had previously been scheduled to be carried out on December 3, 2020, according to the Governor’s reprieve.

“Governor Lee was right to delay Pervis Payne’s execution due to the Covid-19 crisis. Bringing witnesses into the prison is unsafe for them, the staff, and the prisoners. This additional time will give the Tennessee Legislature the opportunity to pass bi-partisan legislation to allow Mr. Payne’s and others’ claims of intellectual disability to be heard in court," read a statement from Payne's attorney Kelley Henry.

Background: Pervis Payne has been on death row for 32 years. He received two death sentences after he was convicted in 1988 of two counts of first-degree murder for the June 1987 stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Payne also was convicted of assault with intent to commit first-degree murder of Christopher's 3-year-old son, who survived. Payne maintains that he is innocent and went into Christopher's apartment after hearing a cry for help, according to court documents.

His attorney's Friday statement said, "This additional time will also allow us to investigate Mr. Payne’s strong innocence claim, together with the Innocence Project. We are grateful to the 150 faith, legal, legislative, and community groups in Memphis and across the state that support clemency for Mr. Payne. Together with Mr. Payne’s family, we will continue the fight to prove Mr. Payne’s innocence.”