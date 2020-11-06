NFL punishes Raiders again for violating Covid-19 protocol, with team set to lose draft pick

The NFL is punishing the Las Vegas Raiders again for not adhering to Covid-19 league protocol, a source with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to CNN. Yahoo was the first to report the news.

The Raiders have been fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden has been fined $150,000, and the team will lose a sixth-round draft pick.

Some of the violations include Gruden not consistently wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gathering and the team allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room following a game.

The Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick for violating Covid-19 protocol.

CNN has reached out to the Raiders for comment but has yet to hear back. CNN has also reached out to the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were also fined for violating coronavirus protocal in their last game against the Ravens on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that two players have tested positive for Covid-19. The team did not identify the players.

The Bengals are currently on their bye week, during which time all players will be tested daily. The team says that players have not been in the team facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week.

The Bengals next game is November 15 on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers.