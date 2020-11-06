World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Steve George, Lauren Kent, Rob Picheta and Hira Humayun, CNN

Updated 6:33 p.m. ET, November 6, 2020
35 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

FDA issues first test that detects neutralizing antibodies from Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday it issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a blood test that can detect neutralizing antibodies from a past coronavirus infection.

The agency said the cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Detection Kit made by GenScript USA Inc. specifically detects this type of antibody, which has been shown in labs to decrease the coronavirus’ infection of cells. The test is intended to be used to identify people with an adaptive immune response to the coronavirus, according to the authorization.

"There are still many unknowns about what the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies may tell us about potential immunity, but today's authorization gives us another tool to evaluate those antibodies as we continue to research and study this virus," Dr. Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

“Patients should not interpret results as telling them they are immune, or have any level of immunity, from the virus," he said.

The agency noted it has issued EUAs to more than 50 antibody tests, but those tests don’t specifically detect antibodies that decrease the infection of cells. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection, since they don’t detect the virus itself, the agency said.

2 hr 21 min ago

Delaware's stay-at-home order and mask mandate curbed the spread of coronavirus, study finds

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Delaware’s state-mandated Covid-19 mitigation efforts and investigations dramatically reduced the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths earlier in the year, according to a study published Friday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Report.

The first Covid-19 case was identified in Delaware on March 11 and the state immediately went to work to manage the pandemic. It started by investigating all identified cases. Nearly two weeks later, Delaware issued a stay-at-home order that lasted through June 1. By April 28 there was a state mask mandate. By May 12, the state started broader contact tracing.  

Looking at cases through June, it appears those steps were the right ones. From late April through June, the incidences of Covid-19 declined by 82%, hospitalizations dropped by 88% and mortality fell by 100%.

In that time period there were 9,762 newly confirmed cases, but right after the state’s mask mandate went into effect in late April, Covid-19 cases began to see a steep decline. 

Because of limited resources, the state didn’t start wider contact tracing until May, when the Delaware National Guard was activated to help the public health department. When it did, it made a difference. Although, the report found that there were several barriers to finding a wide number of contacts. More than 80% of patients either couldn’t recall contacts or refused to disclose them, but even with these limits, the case numbers further declined. 

“Masks are critical for reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission from persons with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection,” the report said. “Early detection, self-isolation, and investigation of Covid-19 cases and self-quarantine of close contacts can be effective in preventing transmission, if contacts are identified and reached soon after exposure.”

1 hr 50 min ago

More states break records for Covid cases, as US hospitalizations soar

The state of Illinois set another daily high reporting for new Covid-19 cases Friday, reporting 10,376 new infections and 49 more deaths.

It joined a number of US states that have broken their records for daily case loads, as the situation worsens across the United States.

Indiana announced 4,714 more cases, its record high and enough to move its overall case count since the start of the pandemic over 200,000.

Ohio reported 5,008 new cases, the highest number recorded in a 24-hour timeframe since the onset of the pandemic in March, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

Maine also set a daily record on Friday with 1,149 new cases, according to state CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. the state also saw a tripled positivity rate over the last two weeks.

And Pennsylvania added 3,384 new cases, another statewide high.

The figures come as an ensemble forecast by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects another 31,000 people could lose their lives over the next two and a half weeks.

Hospitalizations in New Mexico have shot up by 260% in the last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, and health officials added they expect to run out of general hospital beds "in a matter of days." The daily number of deaths hit a record high this week.

In the Midwest -- where communities have been hit particularly hard and outbreaks are only worsening -- hospitalizations are up "following the region's sharply accelerating case surge," the CDC project said in a Thursday blog post.

"Reported deaths from the Midwest are rising as well, several weeks into that region's case surge," the project said.

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
RELATED

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US

55 min ago

Italy reports highest daily Covid-19 cases and deaths since its second wave

From Sharon Braithwaite in Pisa and Livia Borghese in Rome

A view of the Trevi Fountain in Rome on November 6, 2020. Italy has established a national curfew from 10pm to 5 am, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. 
A view of the Trevi Fountain in Rome on November 6, 2020. Italy has established a national curfew from 10pm to 5 am, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.  Tiziana FabiAFP/Getty Images

Italy registered a new daily record of Covid-19 cases and deaths on Friday since its second wave, data from the Health Ministry showed.

37,809 new daily coronavirus cases and 446 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. These are the highest numbers since late March.

Its overall death toll is now 40,638. 

The hardest hit region is still Lombardy, with 9,934 new daily cases, followed by the neighboring Piedmont region with 4,878 new cases, and the southern region of Campania (+4,508).

47 min ago

NFL punishes Raiders again for violating Covid-19 protocol, with team set to lose draft pick

From CNN’s Jill Martin

A general view during a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A general view during a game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL is punishing the Las Vegas Raiders again for not adhering to Covid-19 league protocol, a source with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to CNN. Yahoo was the first to report the news.

The Raiders have been fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden has been fined $150,000, and the team will lose a sixth-round draft pick.

Some of the violations include Gruden not consistently wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gathering and the team allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room following a game.

The Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick for violating Covid-19 protocol.

CNN has reached out to the Raiders for comment but has yet to hear back. CNN has also reached out to the league.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were also fined for violating coronavirus protocal in their last game against the Ravens on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that two players have tested positive for Covid-19. The team did not identify the players.

The Bengals are currently on their bye week, during which time all players will be tested daily. The team says that players have not been in the team facility since Wednesday and will not return until next week.

In a statement, the team said: "Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week.”

The Bengals next game is November 15 on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1 hr 1 min ago

Belgium may be at "peak of second wave," says country's head of viral diseases

From CNN’s James Frater in London

A member of the medical team works in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
A member of the medical team works in the intensive care ward for COVID-19 patients at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Francisco Seco/AP

Belgium may have reached “the peak of the second wave,” Head of Viral Diseases at the Belgian Health Authority Professor Steven Van Gucht said on Friday.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus briefing, he said, “This may mark the peak of the second wave. The number of infections continues to fall slightly, and hospital admissions appear to be decreasing slightly for the first time.”

He added that “the number of deaths is still very high, but here too we see the pace slowing down slightly.”

Professor Van Gucht also warned that “despite this decrease, the number of infections is still very high. The infection rate in Belgium is still among the highest in Europe, together with Czechia.”

Data from the Belgian Health Authority, Sciensano, shows that on October 27 the number of new cases reported reached a peak of 22,171. Since then, the number of new cases has consistently fallen with the latest consolidated data showing 13,345 new cases reported on Tuesday, November 2.

On average in the last week, 13,213 new cases were reported each day, compared to the previous week when there were 16,067 new cases reported each day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Belgium has recorded 479,341 cases of coronavirus and 12,520 deaths. 

To allow for delays in receiving data from the regions, it takes four days for figures from the Belgian Health Authority to be finalized.

6 hr 38 min ago

Poland reports deadliest day since pandemic began

From CNN’s Artur Osinski

A health worker outside a hospital in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday.
A health worker outside a hospital in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday. Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Poland has witnessed its deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a further 445 deaths reported by its health ministry on Friday.

The country also reported 27,086 new Covid-19 cases -- only 57 fewer than Thursday’s record-high. The total number of confirmed infections in Poland stands at 493,765 and the total death toll at 7,287

As infections rise across Europe this week, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced further restrictions that will go into effect from Saturday, including remote learning for younger children, cultural institutions closing, stores reducing capacity and hotels only opening for business trips.

"A step beyond the measures that we are announcing today is only a national quarantine, that is, a total lockdown," said Morawiecki.

7 hr 1 min ago

Strict lockdown extended in parts of Madrid amid Spain's second wave

From CNN's Tim Lister and Claudia Rebaza

A woman wearing a face mask holds an umbrella in central Madrid, Spain, on Thursday.
A woman wearing a face mask holds an umbrella in central Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Manu Fernandez/AP

Tighter restrictions on movement will be extended for another two weeks in more than 30 districts in and around the Spanish capital of Madrid, in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions essentially isolate areas and neighborhoods with 500 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, the Community of Madrid said Friday. The lockdown measures were imposed on 32 districts on October 26, and a further three districts this week. Some 835,000 people are affected by the measures in total.

"In all there has been a decrease in the incidence, but they do not reach the set objective" to allow measures to be relaxed, said Elena Andradas, director general of public health for the community of Madrid.

A further six districts in the Madrid area will be added to the list of restricted areas from next Monday.

As Spain battles a second wave of infections, the government in the southern region of Andalucia has warned it may also introduce stricter measures this weekend. A nationwide curfew came into force in Spain on October 26.

According to the latest figures, Spain has had a total of 1,306,316 coronavirus cases, with 21,908 new infections registered on Thursday. The country's death toll is 38,486, with 368 deaths recorded Thursday. 

7 hr 39 min ago

China suspends visitors from nine countries after imported virus cases rose by 45% in October

From CNN's Beijing bureau

A traveler wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus sits at a boarding gate at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
A traveler wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus sits at a boarding gate at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

China suspended entry to visitors from nine countries due to a 45% rise in the number of imported cases in October. This posed a risk to "China's hard-won pandemic prevention," according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. 

So far, China has restricted non-Chinese nationals from Italy, Russia, India, the UK, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Ukraine and Bangladesh. 

"The proportion of overseas imported cases in October increased by about 45% compared with September, reaching 515 cases. At the same time, local clusters also occurred in some places in China," Wang Wenbin, ministry spokesman said Friday.  

Wang added that the measures had been imposed to "maintain China's hard-won pandemic prevention and control achievements" and to "minimize the risk of cross-infection of people who come to China during their trip."

The country has reported a total of 86,151 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from China's National Health Commission.