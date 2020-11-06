South Australia to implement facial recognition technology for people quarantining at home

South Australia is working to implement an app for people under quarantine at home that would use facial recognition and geo-tracking.

"The app would activate facial recognition check-in requirements at random intervals during the quarantine period and would use geo-tracking technology to confirm that the user is at the quarantine location," a statement from South Australia's Health Department read.

The app will only be available for people eligible for home quarantine in South Australia, while international travelers will continue to quarantine in medi-hotels.

The health department said the app is still going through a procurement process, but authorities are aiming to have it in place in the coming months.

The government hopes the app will free up police resources as it lessens the need for home checks by officers.

"Where necessary, SA Health would liaise with SAPOL in regard to any breaches if detected by the app and as part of our nation-leading quarantine program random police checks would still be conducted," the health department said.

“The new app could add another layer of protection to the Marshall Liberal Government’s already strong plan to protect South Australians from COVID-19,” Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said.