South Australia to implement facial recognition technology for people quarantining at home
From Chandler Thornton
South Australia is working to implement an app for people under quarantine at home that would use facial recognition and geo-tracking.
"The app would activate facial recognition check-in requirements at random intervals during the quarantine period and would use geo-tracking technology to confirm that the user is at the quarantine location," a statement from South Australia's Health Department read.
The app will only be available for people eligible for home quarantine in South Australia, while international travelers will continue to quarantine in medi-hotels.
The health department said the app is still going through a procurement process, but authorities are aiming to have it in place in the coming months.
The government hopes the app will free up police resources as it lessens the need for home checks by officers.
"Where necessary, SA Health would liaise with SAPOL in regard to any breaches if detected by the app and as part of our nation-leading quarantine program random police checks would still be conducted," the health department said.
“The new app could add another layer of protection to the Marshall Liberal Government’s already strong plan to protect South Australians from COVID-19,” Minister for Health and Wellbeing Stephen Wade said.
2 hr 23 min ago
Pressure mounts on German intensive care units amid record-high Covid-19 cases
From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
Germany’s Health Minister warned that “even the best health care system” cannot, in the long run, cope with an unrelenting rise of coronavirus cases as pressure mounts on intensive care units in German hospitals.
The number of people requiring intensive care due to Covid has doubled in the last 10 days,'' said Health Minister Jens Spahn on Friday. “As of today, the health care system can still handle this, but not when we see a doubling number every 10 days. Even the best health care system cannot do this in the long run.''
Germany remains in a “decisive phase” of the pandemic, the health minister added, after the country set a new daily record of more than 20,000 coronavirus infections on Friday.
“The growth rate is decreasing, but nevertheless we still see a growth,'' Spahn said. "Once the intensive care units are full of Covid patients and if they get overcrowded -- then it is too late.”
On Friday. Germany reported 21,506 new coronavirus infections within 24 hours -- the highest daily case number since the outbreak of the pandemic. The country also registered 166 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 11,096, according to the country’s center for disease prevention, Robert-Koch-Institute.
2 hr 47 min ago
South Korea closes 76 schools across the country after a spate of coronavirus infections
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korea's Education Ministry has shuttered 76 schools nationwide after students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 -- another 15 schools closed compared to the previous day.
The ministry announced on Friday that in-person classes would be suspended in the affected schools.
Ten students and a faculty member had tested positive on Thursday from schools in Seoul, Gyeonggi, and South Chungcheong Province, spurring the decision to close schools.
On Friday, Korea's Disease Control Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced 145 new coronavirus cases. South Korea has reported more than 100 new daily cases for the past three days.
The country has recorded a total number of 27,195 confirmed cases and 476 deaths since the pandemic began, according to KDCA.
3 hr 8 min ago
Russia reports more than 20,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time
From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow
Russia recorded 20,582 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the country since the pandemic began, according to data from the country’s coronavirus response center.
The country has reported a total of 1,733,440 infections, with at least 29,887 deaths.
Russia has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in October, updating its record number of daily increases almost every day.
Last week, Russia's health regulator imposed a nationwide mask mandate. People across the country must wear masks in public spaces, public transport, parking lots and elevators.
Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin said last week that he hopes Russia "can start mass vaccination by the end of the year.”
Two Russian coronavirus vaccines were registered for domestic use ahead of large-scale Phase 3 trials, some of which are now ongoing.
3 hr 47 min ago
European countries face new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to soar
Countries across Europe are reporting record high Covid-19 case counts, as concern grows over hospital capacity and new lockdown restrictions are imposed throughout the continent. Here's what you need to know:
Germany
Germany shattered its record for new daily coronavirus infections, recording more than 20,000 cases in a single day for the first time, according to the country’s center for disease prevention, the Robert-Koch-Institute. Meanwhile, the number of people requiring intensive care due to Covid-19 has doubled in the last 10 days, German health minister Jens Spahn said Friday.
Italy
The Italian regions worst hit by the second coronavirus wave entered a new lockdown Friday after the country tallied its highest daily number of both infections and deaths the previous day. Residents in "red zone" regions -- Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta and Calabria -- may only leave home for necessities, health or work. All of Italy is under a 10 pm to 5 am nationwide curfew, with bars and restaurants closing at 6 p.m., while certain areas face harsher restrictions.
Italy reported 35,505 new cases and 445 deaths Thursday, taking its case total to 824,879 and fatalities to 40,192, according to health ministry data.
France
In neighboring France, Paris also announced stricter measures as the country reported a record 58,046 new cases Thursday, according to the French health agency. The country has Europe's highest case number, at 1.6 million infections.
UK
On Wednesday, the UK recorded its second-biggest jump in daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The following day, England entered a second lockdown -- requiring people to stay home in most circumstances -- and at least 104 people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in London on Thursday evening.
Greece
Greece will enter a three-week national lockdown on Saturday after reporting almost 10,000 new cases in five days, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Thursday. The new restrictions require Greeks to text the authorities before leaving home, and high schools will close.
Denmark
The Danish government has announced new restrictions in seven municipalities after scientists there identified a mutated strain of coronavirus linked to the mink population. According to the government, the mutated form of the virus has been passed back to humans. On Thursday, the government announced that dine-in restaurants, pubs, cultural venues and public transportation will be closed in the affected municipalities. People with links to mink farm operations are being encouraged to be tested every three to four days.
Russia
Russia reported 20,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of cases it has ever reported in a single day, according to data from the country’s coronavirus response center. Russia has recorded a total of 1,733,440 cases, with at least 29,887 officially reported deaths. Last week, Russia's health regulator imposed a nationwide mask mandate.
4 hr 22 min ago
University of Manchester apologizes to students for erecting lockdown fences around residence halls
From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau in London
The University of Manchester apologized on Thursday “for the concern and distress caused by the erecting of a fence” around residence halls on its campus.
The British university said the fences were raised as “a response to a number of concerns received over recent weeks from staff and students on this site about safety and security; particularly about access by people who are not residents,” according to a statement Thursday.
Hundreds of students have staged a protest against the university’s response to coronavirus, after it erected metal fencing at student accommodation.
“There was never any intent to prevent students from entering or exiting the site. The fences are being taken down from Friday morning and students are being contacted immediately. Alternative security measures, including additional security patrols are being put in place,” the statement read.
Labour Party lawmaker for Manchester-Gorton Afzal Khan tweeted on Thursday night that students “being physically fenced in” was “deeply distressing” for them and their parents.
5 hr 50 min ago
More than 1,400 teachers and students test positive for Covid-19 in India's southern state
from CNN's Vedika Sud and Esha Mitra in New Delhi
As many as 829 teachers and 575 students have tested positive for Covid-19 across 13 districts in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
Schools reopened in the state on Monday for students in Grade 9 and 10, after eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Andhra Pradesh state government, 70,790 teachers were tested as a precautionary measure before schools reopened on November 2. Among them, 829 have received positive results as of Thursday. The test results were released after schools reopened on Monday.
Students were tested after schools reopened. A total of 95,763 students were tested between Monday and Thursday. Among them, 575 tested positive for the virus.
Despite the positive tests, schools have remained open.
“Almost 400,000 students of class 9 and 10 are attending school with written consent from parents”, said the state’s Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu. “Only those who test negative will be allowed to attend classes. Those who tested positive were immediately isolated. All safety protocols are being followed."
In the northern state of Uttarakhand: At least 80 teachers have received positive test results, after schools reopened Monday for students in Grade 10 to 12.
"Seven days prior to reopening schools we tested all teachers, we are also preparing protocols for routine testing of all school employees," Madan Singh Rawat, Chief Education of Pauri district where the teachers tested positive, said.
At least 20 schools in the district have been shut for a period of five days and the process of contact tracing is ongoing, according to Rawat.
As of Friday, Andhra Pradesh has reported 835,935 coronavirus cases and Uttarakhand has a caseload of 64,065.
India has reported a total of over 8.4 million cases, with nearly 125,000 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.
5 hr 57 min ago
At least 104 arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London
At least 104 people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in London on Thursday evening, according to authorities in the British capital.
The protest in Trafalgar Square took place despite the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, and arrests were made after people refused to disperse, according to a statement by the London Metropolitan Police.
“Our main priority this evening has been to keep Londoners safe. We are eight months into this national pandemic and frankly there can be no excuse for people to dangerously breach regulations which are there to prevent further spread of Coronavirus,” said Commander Jane Connors, who is leading the operation.
Connors said the crowd “chose to ignore the new regulations, to behave irresponsibly and meet in a dangerous manner,” adding she expected further arrests to be made.
6 hr 33 min ago
US reports 121,888 new Covid-19 cases, hitting an all-time high
The United States reported 121,888 new Covid-19 cases for Thursday, an all-time high in national daily infections since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The country's total caseload has now reached 9,607,336. Its Covid-19 death toll stands at 234,927, after 1,210 new fatalities were reported Thursday, according to JHU's tally.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.