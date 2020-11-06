Reducing travel quarantines below 14 days carries risks, says WHO
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Reducing the two-week quarantine that some countries currently impose on arriving travelers could lead to authorities missing potential coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.
There is a balanced approach that if there is a reduction in that 14-day period, there are some risks that are associated with that, in terms of missing potential cases,” Van Kerkhove said during a daily briefing Friday.
Van Kerkhove said WHO’s recommendations on this have remained the same and that they were “based on science.”
“Our guidance for incubation period is 14 days, and that’s based on the amount of time most individuals, 95% of individuals, will develop symptoms after exposure,” the epidemiologist said.
Poland reports deadliest day since pandemic began
From CNN’s Artur Osinski
Poland has witnessed its deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began, with a further 445 deaths reported by its health ministry on Friday.
The country also reported 27,086 new Covid-19 cases -- only 57 fewer than Thursday’s record-high. The total number of confirmed infections in Poland stands at 493,765 and the total death toll at 7,287.
As infections rise across Europe this week, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced further restrictions that will go into effect from Saturday, including remote learning for younger children, cultural institutions closing, stores reducing capacity and hotels only opening for business trips.
"A step beyond the measures that we are announcing today is only a national quarantine, that is, a total lockdown," said Morawiecki.
Strict lockdown extended in parts of Madrid amid Spain's second wave
From CNN's Tim Lister and Claudia Rebaza
Tighter restrictions on movement will be extended for another two weeks in more than 30 districts in and around the Spanish capital of Madrid, in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.
The restrictions essentially isolate areas and neighborhoods with 500 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, the Community of Madrid said Friday. The lockdown measures were imposed on 32 districts on October 26, and a further three districts this week. Some 835,000 people are affected by the measures in total.
"In all there has been a decrease in the incidence, but they do not reach the set objective" to allow measures to be relaxed, said Elena Andradas, director general of public health for the community of Madrid.
A further six districts in the Madrid area will be added to the list of restricted areas from next Monday.
As Spain battles a second wave of infections, the government in the southern region of Andalucia has warned it may also introduce stricter measures this weekend. A nationwide curfew came into force in Spain on October 26.
According to the latest figures, Spain has had a total of 1,306,316 coronavirus cases, with 21,908 new infections registered on Thursday. The country's death toll is 38,486, with 368 deaths recorded Thursday.
China suspends visitors from nine countries after imported virus cases rose by 45% in October
From CNN's Beijing bureau
China suspended entry to visitors from nine countries due to a 45% rise in the number of imported cases in October. This posed a risk to "China's hard-won pandemic prevention," according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
So far, China has restricted non-Chinese nationals from Italy, Russia, India, the UK, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Ukraine and Bangladesh.
"The proportion of overseas imported cases in October increased by about 45% compared with September, reaching 515 cases. At the same time, local clusters also occurred in some places in China," Wang Wenbin, ministry spokesman said Friday.
Wang added that the measures had been imposed to "maintain China's hard-won pandemic prevention and control achievements" and to "minimize the risk of cross-infection of people who come to China during their trip."
The country has reported a total of 86,151 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from China's National Health Commission.
So far this month, 20 US states have hit record high Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
In the first five days of November – as the United States has been focused on its presidential election – 20 states have already reported at least one record high day of new Covid-19 cases during the month, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The states are: Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah and West Virginia.
In October, 31 states reported at least one record high day of new cases during the entire month.
Following a week marked by high case numbers, the entire country set a grim new Covid-19 record on Thursday – surpassing 120,000 infections in a single day. It was the second day in a row the US reported more than 100,000 infections.
Health experts had warned weeks ago that the nation's daily cases would reach six digits, but those alarming figures hit sooner than expected. And Covid-19's death toll could reach 266,000 by the end of November, according to an ensemble forecast published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Serbia’s leading religious figure admitted to hospital for coronavirus
From Martin Goillandeau
The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday, after he tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement by the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Irinej, 90, “was admitted to hospital for medical supervision and control,” and “is generally feeling well, asymptomatic and without fever,” the statement read.
Irinej headed a funeral service for the late Montenegro-Littoral Bishop Amfilohije in Podgorica, Montenegro, last Sunday. Amfilohije, the church's most senior cleric in Montenegro, died of coronavirus-related ailments last week.
According to CNN affiliate N1 Serbia, his body was in an open casket during the service before being interred in the crypt of the church. A large crowd gathered in front of the church, with few of the mourners and none of the priests wearing masks, according to N1.
Serbia has reported 55,676 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 861 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health on Thursday. Montenegro has reported 21,533 cases, with 328 deaths, according to data published Thursday by the country’s Institute of Public Health.
US added 638,000 jobs last month but is still 10 million down since the pandemic started
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
The US economy added 638,000 jobs in October -- more than economists had expected, although it was a slowdown from the previous month.
The unemployment rate fell to 6.9%, down from 7.9% in September. It had been the highest jobless rate going into a presidential election.
Votes are still being counted and the nation is still in the dark about whom the next president will be. But whoever takes the White House has their work cut out for them -- both with the coronavirus pandemic and America's unemployment problem. The US job market needs fixing and the unemployed need more support to make ends meet.
Italian regions express anger at government for new lockdowns amid record-high cases
From Livia Borghese and Schams Elwazer
Local officials and some protesters have expressed their anger at the Italian government over restrictions that came into effect Friday in four hotspot regions – Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta and Calabria.
In northern Italy, a few hundred people gathered on Thursday evening in the city of Bergamo -- one of cities worst hit by the first wave of the pandemic -- to protest against the new measures ordering people to stay home except for essential necessities, health or work.
Protesters, who included business owners and professions but also members of far-right groups and the opposition League party, demonstrated at city hall then gathered outside the mayor’s residence where they “chanted slogans with flags, banners and smoke bombs,” the city’s mayor Giorgio Gori said on Facebook.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza defended the government’s decision to declare the four regions as “red zones.” He also said decisions around new restrictions “cannot be the field of a political battle,” adding that “our only enemy is the virus.”
Maximum precaution is a mandatory way to stem the spread of this pandemic,” Speranza told parliament Friday, adding that regional representatives were involved in the decision to impose new lockdowns.
The leaders of the northern regions of Lombardy and Piedmont claimed the government’s decision to impose new restrictions on their areas was based on data that was out of date.
The head of the Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, demanded “clarity from the government” for the region’s citizens and for “the many businesses that will remain closed."
Elsewhere in northern Italy, Milan mayor Beppe Sala urged residents “to stay at home as much as possible in these difficult days” following small anti-lockdown protests there.
Small protests also erupted in the southern “red zone” of Calabria, with the regional president Nino Spirli saying online that he plans to appeal the government’s decision.
“This region does not deserve an isolation which risks being fatal to it,” Spirli said.
The mayor of the Calabrian village of Carolei, Francesco Iannucci, told state broadcaster RAI that he would not enforce the new lockdown measures, simply by “not doing any control” in bars and restaurants.
On Thursday, Italy hit new records for the number of new Covid-19 infections and deaths in a single day, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry.
Italy reported 35,505 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 824,879 since the start of the pandemic. The country also reported 445 more deaths, taking the death toll to 40,192.
Malaysia reports highest jump of new Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began
From CNN's Chandler Thornton
Malaysia reported 1,755 new coronavirus cases Friday -- its highest daily increase since the outbreak again, according to its health ministry.
Three of the new cases reported Friday were imported; the other 1,752 cases were locally transmitted, the ministry added.
The country's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 38,189. Malaysia also reported two new deaths from the virus Friday, bringing its total deaths to 279.
The Malaysian government proposed to allocate more than $242 million (RM1 billion) in the country's 2021 budget to stem the third wave of Covid-19, state news agency Bernama reported.