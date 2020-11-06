Reducing travel quarantines below 14 days carries risks, says WHO

An Air France Hop plane lands at dusk in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday. Christoph Soeder/dpa/AP

Reducing the two-week quarantine that some countries currently impose on arriving travelers could lead to authorities missing potential coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove.

There is a balanced approach that if there is a reduction in that 14-day period, there are some risks that are associated with that, in terms of missing potential cases,” Van Kerkhove said during a daily briefing Friday.

Van Kerkhove said WHO’s recommendations on this have remained the same and that they were “based on science.”

“Our guidance for incubation period is 14 days, and that’s based on the amount of time most individuals, 95% of individuals, will develop symptoms after exposure,” the epidemiologist said.