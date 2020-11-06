At least 104 arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London

Police detain a protester during the Million Mask March anti-establishment protest at Trafalgar Square in London on Thursday, November 5. Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty Images

At least 104 people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in London on Thursday evening, according to authorities in the British capital.

The protest in Trafalgar Square took place despite the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, and arrests were made after people refused to disperse, according to a statement by the London Metropolitan Police.

“Our main priority this evening has been to keep Londoners safe. We are eight months into this national pandemic and frankly there can be no excuse for people to dangerously breach regulations which are there to prevent further spread of Coronavirus,” said Commander Jane Connors, who is leading the operation.

Connors said the crowd “chose to ignore the new regulations, to behave irresponsibly and meet in a dangerous manner,” adding she expected further arrests to be made.