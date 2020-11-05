The United States recorded 102,831 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It marked the first time the country's daily new cases reached six figures -- and is the highest single-day jump in infections since the pandemic began.

The US also recorded 1,097 more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

Weekly high: It comes after the country reported more than 600,000 new cases in a week for the first time, as experts warn that the surge in infections could continue to worsen as winter arrives.

The US has now reported a total of 9.48 million confirmed cases and more than 233,000 related deaths.

