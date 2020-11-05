In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, more than 2,200 prisoners in New Jersey were released on Wednesday under a new law.

The law, passed by the state legislature in September, allows for sentencing credits to be rewarded to inmates within a year of completing their sentence during a public health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 1,167 people will be released on a rolling basis before March 4, 2021, New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesperson Matt Schuman told CNN.

How it works: Under the bill, inmates -- including eligible juveniles -- are awarded public health emergency credits that can cut up to eight months off their sentence during any declared emergency period.

Inmates serving sentences for murder, aggravated sexual assault or who have been deemed a repetitive, compulsive sex offender are not eligible for early release, according to the law.

This is the first bill of its kind in the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

