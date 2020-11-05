World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Brett McKeehan, Lauren Kent, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright and Hira Humayun, CNN

Updated 7:53 p.m. ET, November 5, 2020
1 hr 53 min ago

CDC’s ensemble forecast projects up to 266,000 US Covid-19 deaths by November 28

From CNN Health’s Ben Tinker

An ensemble forecast published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now projects there will be 250,000 to 266,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by November 28.

Unlike some individual models, the CDC’s ensemble forecast only offers projections a few weeks into the future. The previous ensemble forecast, published October 29, projected up to 256,000 coronavirus deaths by November 21.

At least 234,300 people have already died from Covid-19 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US here:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
2 hr 14 min ago

French Health Minister says second wave of Covid-19 is "brutal"

From Barbara Wojazer

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during his weekly press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Paris on November 5. Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

The second wave of coronavirus is already severely hitting France, the country’s Health Minister Olivier Véran warned Thursday.

“The second wave is already upon us, and it is brutal,” Véran told journalists at a press conference.

France surpassed another record on Thursday, with 58,046 new cases of the virus registered in 24 hours, according to numbers published by the National Health Agency.

France is “the European country that has the highest number of cases: 1.6 million,” the Director of the Health Agency Jérôme Salomon said during the same press conference.

If the virus keeps spreading at this rate, “the second wave could be worse and longer” than the first wave, Véran said, adding that it could take “until mid-December” to stabilize.

The Health Minister urged French people to respect lockdown measures, otherwise “we will see, as early as mid-November, a high risk of saturation” of hospitals.

The number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus has increased by 892 in 24 hours, for a total of 28,403 on Thursday, according to health agency numbers and 4,221 coronavirus patients are in intensive care units.

The coronavirus death toll in France currently stands at 39,037 according to the health agency.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said France accounted for the third-highest number of new cases globally. "With more than 275,000 cases reported in the past week (4,200 cases per million population): that is a 27% increase from the previous week," WHO said Tuesday.

2 hr 49 min ago

Minks appear to be ‘reservoir’ for coronavirus, WHO official says

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Simon Cullen

Minks are seen at a farm in Gjol, Denmark on October 9.
Minks are seen at a farm in Gjol, Denmark on October 9. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images

A World Health Organization (WHO) official has praised Denmark’s decision to cull the country’s herd of mink, saying the animals appear to be a good reservoir for coronavirus and have infected people with a mutated strain.

“It seems that mink are susceptible to the virus and quite good at becoming a reservoir for the virus,” Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe said Thursday. 

“So there is a risk of course that this mink population could contribute in some way to the transmission of the virus from minks into humans and onwards from humans to humans.”

She said the transmission of Covid-19 from humans to animals and back to humans is not new. However, she said Danish researchers had tracked mutations of the virus in the mink.

“We're of course very interested in this specific variant and then the genetic changes that are being reported, and we need to understand more about it but it doesn't change right now what's going on, epidemiologically.”

On Wednesday, the Danish Prime Minister announced the findings of the research and that all mink would be culled. 

WHO European regional director Hans Kluge on Thursday described the decision as “commendable,” especially given the economic impact it will have.

4 hr 9 min ago

Pfizer opts out of US government distribution of Covid-19 vaccine 

From CNN Health’s Kevin Finnegan

A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on September 9.
A health worker injects a person during clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine at Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on September 9. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pfizer will not use the government’s vaccine distribution partner, McKesson, to distribute its Covid-19 vaccine in the US if it is authorized, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Instead, it will use its own distribution system to deliver the vaccine directly to health care providers.

Once the vaccine is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the company plans on shipping out 7.6 million doses per day from its facilities in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Puurs, Belgium. 

Distribution will be challenging because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at a temperature of negative 103 Fahrenheit while being stored. Pfizer has designed shipping containers roughly the size of a suitcase that can maintain that temperature for up to 10 days.

Pfizer says its distribution plan was approved by the US government and is built on what the company calls a “flexible just in time system which will ship the frozen vials directly from our plants to the point of vaccination.” 

In a statement provided to CNN, the company reported that for the US market, “our distribution will be direct from Kalamazoo to point-of-use (POU), or our distribution center at Pleasant Prairie, WI to the points of vaccination or equivalent location. We continue to work very closely with the US Government on ensuring an effective distribution model.”

3 hr 25 min ago

Speaker Pelosi moves to expand COVID testing on Capitol Hill

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to media at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill on November 3 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to media at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill on November 3 in Washington, DC. Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Pelosi told members of her leadership team on Thursday that she will expand Covid-19 testing in the House.

According to a Senior Democratic aide, the United States Air Force will provide up to 2,000 high-quality tests per week for the entire Congress at no cost for the next six weeks.

The turn-around time on the tests is 6 to 12 hours. A requirement of this option is that if the traveler receives a positive test, the attending physician will perform an additional test to confirm the results. 

A longer-term solution is being explored.

4 hr 50 min ago

People who tested positive for Covid-19 were more likely to report going to a workplace, rather than teleworking, study says 

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Employed adults who tested positive for Covid-19 were almost twice as likely to report regularly going to a workplace than those who tested negative, underscoring the importance of teleworking and workplace safety measures, according to research published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 

A CDC-led team looked at 314 US adults; 153 were symptomatic and had positive Covid-19 PCR tests and 161 were symptomatic people with negative test results. The participants were identified in outpatient health care facilities in July 2020. 

Of the 248 participants who reported their telework status in the two weeks before illness onset, the percentage who teleworked full- or part-time was lower among those with positive coronavirus tests. In these two weeks, those who had positive Covid-19 test results were also more likely to report going exclusively to a school setting or an office. 

These associations were also present when the analysis was restricted to those who did not represent critical infrastructure workers.  

The findings highlight socioeconomic differences among participants who did and did not telework, the authors wrote. Non-white employees and those who earned less had less opportunity to telework. 

“This investigation provides evidence of the potential health benefits of teleworking associated with the Covid-19 pandemic,” wrote the authors. 

“Allowing and encouraging the option to work from home or telework, when possible, is an important consideration for reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” they said. 

When teleworking isn’t possible, worker safety measures should continue to be scaled up, they said. 

The research does have some limitations, including that the study population may not be representative of the US population and that different types of telework were not operationalized and participants weren’t asked about specific alternative work site policies provided by their employer. 

Some US states and cities have been upping restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing in stores, offices and schools in response to the spike in cases across the country.

1 hr 52 min ago

Italy hits two new Covid-19 records as situation worsens

From CNN's Livia Borghese in Rome

A medical staffer performs swabs to test for coronavirus in the Military barracks of Cecchignola in Rome on October 27.
A medical staffer performs swabs to test for coronavirus in the Military barracks of Cecchignola in Rome on October 27. Andrew Medichini/AP

Italy has hit new records for the number of new Covid-19 infections and deaths in a single day, according to Thursday’s data from the country’s Health Ministry.

There were 35,505 new cases recorded, taking the total to 824,879 since the start of the pandemic. A further 445 people have died in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 40,192.

The total number of patients requiring intensive care now stands at 2,391, an increase of 99 in the past 24 hours. 

Thursday’s figures “are not a good sign,” said Gianni Rezza, director of the Prevention Department at the Health Ministry, adding that the worsening situation is why new restrictions are taking effect from Friday.

A “stay at home” order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be enforced across the whole country.

In four regions with a higher contagion rate (Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta and Calabria), people will not be allowed to leave their homes unless it is for essential necessities, health or work. 

“The virus is running and we have to stop it,” Rezza added.

This post has been corrected to reflect that Valle d'Aosta -- not Liguria -- is one of the four regions where people will not be allowed to leave home except for essential trips.

4 hr 12 min ago

As England begins its second lockdown, Boris Johnson says there's "light at the end of the tunnel"

From CNN's Simon Cullen in London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions during a briefing in Downing Street on November 5 in London.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions during a briefing in Downing Street on November 5 in London. Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

There is “light at the end of the tunnel” as England begins a four-week lockdown to try to contain a second wave of Covid-19 infections, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

New restrictions took effect at the start of Thursday, requiring people to stay home in most circumstances.

“The UK government and the devolved administrations are working together on a joint approach to the Christmas period, because all of us want to ensure families can come together, wherever they live,” Johnson said at a press conference from Downing Street.

“The advice I've received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact so these rules will expire and on the 2nd of December, we will move back to a tiered approach. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I have every confidence – if we follow this package of measures in the way that we can, and as have done before – I’ve no doubt that people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible.”

As coronavirus infections spike across Europe, Johnson said earlier this week that UK deaths in the second wave of the pandemic could potentially exceed those recorded in the spring, with the number of coronavirus patients in some hospitals "already higher than at the peak of the first wave."

4 hr 20 min ago

Pennsylvania records record number of cases, as infections tick up across the US

Pennsylvania counted another 2,900 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Health authorities in the state said that another 47 deaths had also been recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 8,937.

The new numbers came as infections continued to rise across the United States.

Maryland added 1,198 new cases on Thursday, its second consecutive day of announcing over 1,000 infections. The Navy-Tulsa football game, scheduled for Saturday in Annapolis, was postponed after positive tests at the Naval Academy.

In El Paso, Texas, 1,920 cases were announced -- a decline from the 3,100 recorded the day before, but still above the region's seven-day rolling average.

The cases are announced one day after the US recorded 102,831 new coronavirus cases -- its highest number yet, and the first time the nation has reached the six-figure milestone in daily infections.

New cases have increased 21% over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
