Five highest single-day coronavirus case totals in the US occurred in the past week
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
The five highest single-day coronavirus case totals in the US have all come within the past seven days, according to CNN's tally based on the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Wednesday marked the first time cases have reached six figures -- with 102,831 new infections reported -- and it is now the highest single-day reporting since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The US also recorded 1,097 more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.
Covid-19 has dangerous knock-on effects for other African health services, says WHO
From Brent Swails in Johannesburg
African countries continue to be spared the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic -- with just under two million cases and 43,700 deaths across the continent -- but the World Health Organization’s regional director says she’s very concerned by the knock-on effects on other health services.
Even as countries respond to the pandemic, it is vital that other life-saving services continue to be available to communities,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Moeti cited preliminary WHO research that shows an extra 1.32 million children missed their first measles vaccination from January to August compared to last year. Highly contagious, measles is particularly worrying to public health officials who say any dropoff in vaccine drives could easily lead to more outbreaks.
Moeti said the biggest gap in health services came during the three-month lockdown period instituted in several countries.
WHO analysis also shows that in Nigeria there were 310 maternal deaths in health facilities in August -- nearly double the amount recorded in 2019 -- with more than 362,000 pregnant women missing antenatal care between March and August.
Moeti said that as countries have emerged from lockdowns, some delays are being overcome and many routine services, including immunization drives are being restored, urging the work to continue.
“Together, authorities, partners and communities must do more to protect the hard-fought gains made over many years in improving access to care and health outcomes in African countries,” Moeti said.
3 hr 36 min ago
South Korea will ban the storage of facial images from Covid-19 thermal cameras
From CNN's Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korea will ban organizations from storing facial images on thermal cameras that scan for temperatures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, after the government said it found cases of images stored without consent.
Facial images stored in cameras may result in abuse or misuse of personal information and they could be hacked,” South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission Kim Jin-hae said on Thursday.
The new regulation applies to all public and private facilities that have installed thermal cameras, according to government authorities. The storage function should be disabled and, if it cannot be disabled, stored images and personal information must be deleted at least once a day.
Kim asked operators and facilities using thermal cameras to follow the rules while continuing efforts to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
4 hr 16 min ago
European countries report more record high case counts as new lockdowns are imposed
Countries across Europe are reporting record high numbers of new Covid-19 cases, as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions climb. Meanwhile, new lockdown restrictions are imposed in some parts of the continent this week. Here is what you need to know:
Greece
Greece will enter a three-week national lockdown starting on Saturday after the country saw almost 10,000 new coronavirus cases in just five days, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Thursday. He said the exponential increase in coronavirus cases and increase in hospitalizations and patients in ICUs made this drastic measure necessary.
United Kingdom
England's new lockdown began at midnight, with the country struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Across the UK, health authorities have recorded more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases and 47,000 virus-related deaths so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. It has the fifth-highest number of deaths in the world.
Poland
Poland on Thursday set another daily record for coronavirus infections, with 27,143 new infections in one day and 367 deaths. The total number of infections in Poland has reached 466,679, with the death toll currently at 6,842. On Saturday, Poland will implement further restrictions on schools and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Germany
Germany has reported 19,990 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the country’s disease control and prevention agency said on Thursday -- its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began. The related death toll also rose by 118, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Germany went into a partial lockdown on Monday with entertainment venues, bars, cafés, and restaurants shutting down, apart from takeout and delivery services.
Czech Republic
In neighboring Czech Republic, the health ministry reported 15,729 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday -- the country's highest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began. Health authorities also reported 220 more virus-related deaths.
France
As of Wednesday, 4,080 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units in France, according to data from health officials. The last time there was this number of patients in ICU was in late April.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said France has seen a "considerable escalation" in new coronavirus cases. "France accounted for the third-highest number of new cases globally, with more than 275,000 cases reported in the past week (4,200 cases per million population): that is a 27% increase from the previous week," WHO said Tuesday.
Russia
Russia reported more than 19,000 coronavirus cases for the first time on Wednesday -- a new record for daily increases -- according to the latest data from the country’s coronavirus response center. Russia has recorded a total of 1,693,454 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with at least 29,217 deaths officially reported by authorities.
1 hr 32 min ago
China will ban travelers from Belgium, India, the Philippines and the UK in response to Covid-19
From CNN's Beijing Bureau
China says it will "temporarily" ban travelers from Belgium, India, the Philippines and the UK from entering the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Due to the pandemic, it is now announced that people in Belgium will be temporarily stopped from entering China with current valid Chinese visas for work, private affairs, and group residence permits," the Chinese Embassy in Belgium said in a statement on Wednesday.
The same announcement was made by the Chinese Embassy in the UK on Wednesday and in India and the Philippines on Thursday -- applying to all non-Chinese nationals in both countries.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Thursday that it is a "temporary measure" based on changes in the pandemic.
"China has referred to the practices of many countries and adjusted its approach to relevant people coming to China based on changes in the pandemic situation. This is reasonable and consistent with international practice, and I believe people can understand it," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
5 hr 9 min ago
Pandemic restrictions could make for a lighter flu season
From CNN's Terry Ward
The change of seasons usually ushers in predictable cold symptoms many people have grown accustomed to dealing with several times a year. But seasonal sniffles, colds and flu have a harder time spreading when people are social distancing, wearing masks, and following other pandemic protocols.
"It's absolutely because of the precautions we are taking," said CNN Medical Analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana S. Wen. "The same precautions that protect us against coronavirus also protect against cold, flus and respiratory pathogens.
"It's the fact you're keeping your distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands more, that you're attentive that someone might have the illness and not know it," said Wen, who is a professor of public health at George Washington University.
"In the past, it might have been acceptable to be sneezing and cough a little and still go to work or school, and now that would not be acceptable," she added. "That reduces the risk of transmission, too."
Wen pointed to Australia's milder flu season during its winter months as further indication that "the same precautions used to protect against coronavirus also reduced instances of the flu."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has noted that Australia had the fewest number of flu cases "in memory" during its winter flu season, from April to September.
Fauci credited the flu shot, wearing masks, avoiding crowds, keeping physically distanced and frequent hand-washing as the actions that may have protected people in the Southern Hemisphere this winter.
"If you look at the data over many years about flu vaccines, they're not perfect," said Fauci, speaking with Washington, DC, radio station WTOP on September 17. "We know from the data that flu shots not only prevent infections; they prevent people who do get infected from getting serious progressive disease sometimes resulting in hospitalization."
If you haven't already gotten your flu shot, the time is now, according to experts. The start of flu season in the Northern Hemisphere is usually November, Wen said, and it's best to get vaccinated before November.
Police chief warns public not to break rules as England enters new lockdown
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London
An English police force issued a statement on Thursday as the country entered a nationwide lockdown, warning the public that breaking restrictions is “unacceptable.”
The lockdown began at midnight, with the country struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Not following the regulations and measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus is unacceptable,” Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said in the statement. “We won’t waste time with endless encouragement for those who knowingly or deliberately break the rules.
“People recklessly ignoring the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice,” Hewitt added.
He said a minority of people had ignored the rules throughout the pandemic, but assured that police would “continue to engage with people proportionately, fairly and with common sense."
Total case count: The UK has recorded more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases and 47,000 virus-related deaths so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. It has the fifth-highest number of deaths in the world.
5 hr 23 min ago
South Korean province announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise
From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul
South Korean officials announced new Covid-19 restrictions for two cities in South Chungcheong Province on Thursday, as cases continue to rise.
The two cities have reported 78 confirmed cases in the past week from public facilities like bath houses, karaoke centers and bars. The number of infections is expected to grow as more family members and colleagues of confirmed cases contract the virus, according to a statement issued by the province.
Stricter regulations are effective Thursday starting 6 p.m. local time. Fewer people will be allowed into various indoor facilities, and eating food will be banned in high-risk places.
6 hr 16 min ago
Czech Republic records its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London
The Czech Republic reported 15,729 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, according to its health ministry -- the country's highest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.
Health authorities also reported 220 more virus-related deaths
The new figures raise the country's total number of cases to 378,716, with 4,133 related deaths.