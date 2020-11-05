Paris to ban overnight food delivery and alcohol sales as crisis deepens in France

People walk through an empty shopping center in Leeds, England, on November 4. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

The UK government will extend government wage assistance for businesses until March next year in light of the worsening coronavirus pandemic and England's second lockdown.

“The government will continue to help pay people’s wages up to 80% of the normal amount” in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, announced the British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday.

Sunak said the government would review the "furlough scheme" policy in January “to decide whether economic circumstances are improving enough to ask employers to contribute more.”

The government’s highest priority is to protect jobs and livelihoods,” Sunak said. “It is a demonstration of the strength of the union and an undeniable truth of this crisis we have only been able to provide this level of economic support because we are a United Kingdom.

“This Treasury is, has been and will always be the Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom” he added.

The extension to March 2021 will mark one year since the furlough scheme was introduced at the beginning of the UK’s initial coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is pumping another £150 billion ($195 billion) into the UK economy after warning of a double-dip recession because of the coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain outlook because of Brexit.

England re-entered a national lockdown on Thursday, with restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses closed until December 2. The United Kingdom reported its second-largest daily increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 25,177 new infections recorded in 24 hours.