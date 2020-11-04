Europe saw 43% increase of Covid-19 deaths in past week, says WHO

A medical worker waits for a patient's arrival outside a hospital in Lorient, western France, on Wednesday, the sixth day of the country's coronavirus lockdown. Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images

Europe has seen a 22% increase in new coronavirus cases and a 43% increase in deaths in the past seven days compared with the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday in their latest weekly Covid-19 update.

France, Italy and the UK reported the highest numbers of new cases in that time, although Andorra, Czech Republic and Belgium reported the highest per population incidence.

"France accounted for the third-highest number of new cases globally, with over 275,000 cases reported in the past week... that is a 27% increase from the previous week," the WHO said.

The report also highlights that while cases in France rose in line with much of Europe since August, the country saw a significant surge in infection during October.

The WHO added that the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU beds was "rising rapidly" in the country.

The report is based on the data received from national authorities, as of 5:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.