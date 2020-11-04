Covid-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Wyoming

The country's five highest days of coronavirus cases have all been recorded since October 29, affirming experts' warnings that another surge is well underway and will only get worse.
The nationwide seven-day average of new daily cases now stands at about 86,363 -- more than double what it was on September 4, data from Johns Hopkins University show.
And while doctors have stressed basic public health measures like masks and social distancing can turn things around, such measures remain a point of contention in some parts of the US.
As of Tuesday, at least 36 states reported more new cases in the last week versus the week prior, Johns Hopkins data show. And six states -- Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania -- reported their highest one-day Covid-19 case counts Tuesday.
In Kentucky, where the governor has long cautioned that infections were climbing quickly, he said Tuesday that "every day, things appear to be getting worse."
"We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Governor says El Paso County judge "illegally" shutdown businesses
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego "illegally" shut down businesses in response to a rise in Covid-19 cases, in a statement to CNN.
"At a press conference on October 25, the county judge made clear that he had not been enforcing existing protocols allowed under law despite the fact that these protocols are effective strategies to contain Covid-19 while allowing businesses to safely open," read the statement.
The Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a news release on Tuesday that the attorney general had filed a motion for a temporary injunction "to stop El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's unlawful lockdown order, which flies in the face of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders on Covid-19."
"He failed to do his job and is now illegally shutting down entire businesses which will cause further harm to El Pasoans who are already suffering economically due to the pandemic," Abbott said Wednesday.
"These protocols proved effective to slow the spread over the summer and will work now, but only if they are enforced," added the statement.
Four regions in Italy will become coronavirus "red zones"
Four Italian regions will become coronavirus "red zones" on Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday.
The regions of Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta will be placed under the country's harshest restrictive measures in its new "traffic light" system to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
The region of Puglia and the island of Sicily will become "orange zones," while the rest of the country becomes "yellow zones" (the lowest-risk zone).
"Yellow zones" are subject to new national measures that include a stay-at-home order from 10pm to 5am local time. In these zones, public transport can only operate at 50% capacity, museums and exhibition centers must close, and masks must be used in school by all students over the age of six. Restaurants and bars can remain open until 6pm, after which they can only provide take away or delivery services.
In "orange zones" people will also be banned from leaving their town and their region -- except for work or health reasons -- and bars and restaurants will only be able to do delivery and take-away service.
In the "red zones," Conte said people are not allowed to leave their houses except for work or health reasons. All the above national and orange rules apply, in addition to all non-essential shops being closed.
The new rules will go into effect on November 6 and will last until December 3.
“It’s not a discretionary decision,” Conte said referring to the color assigned to the regions. The three different levels of risk across the country are based on the virus transmission rate, the number of available intensive care beds and the testing capacity. They will be assessed every 14 days.
“If the risk lowers, less restrictive measures will be applied,” Conte said. “As we all wish,” he added.
There could be some exceptions inside the "red zones" for specific areas that are less affected by the pandemic.
“To freeze the surge of the contagion,” Conte said, “we have no alternatives; we must face these restrictions.”
“We understand the discomfort, the frustration, the psychological suffering, but we have to resist,” he added.
Eight NFL players test positive for Covid-19 in latest round of testing
The National Football League and NFL Players Association report eight players have tested positive for Covid-19 during the latest round of league-wide testing. The October 25 through October 31 testing window revealed 17 confirmed positive tests among personnel as well as the eight players, out of 7,884 individuals tested.
"Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms," the NFL and NFLPA said in a press release.
Since testing began on August 1, 63 players and 99 other personnel have tested positive for the virus.
France hits highest rate of ICU patients since April
There are now 4,080 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care in France -- a jump of 211 people on the previous day’s figures -- according to data from the country’s health authority.
The last time the number of patients in ICU for Covid-19 was this high was in late April.
In total, there are 27,511 Covid-19 patients in hospital -- a jump of 1,269.
The number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 40,455, according to the health authority.
Spain adds more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths after re-examining data
Spanish health authorities have adjusted the number of historic cases of the coronavirus, as well as deaths from the virus, after recalculating data from early in the pandemic.
The Health Ministry said that "5,105 cases and 1,326 deaths diagnosed before May 11 have been incorporated into the analysis," after establishing that data prior to May 11 was reported without adequate precision.
At the same time, 15,056 hospitalizations had been eliminated from the cumulative total.
The data released Wednesday show Spain has had a cumulative 1,284,408 cases of the coronavirus, with 248,653 new cases registered in the last two weeks.
After the statistical adjustment, the number of deaths now stands at 38,118 -- of which 888 have occurred in the last week.
Cambodian PM self-quarantines after meeting with Hungarian FM who tested positive for Covid-19
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Wednesday that he is self-quarantined despite testing negative for Covid-19, after meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to state news agency Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP).
Szijjarto visited Cambodia on Tuesday and met with several government officials, including the country's prime minister. He then tested positive with coronavirus upon his arrival to Thailand's capital, Bangkok, after he left Cambodia, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told CNN on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister said doctors tested those who had contact with the Hungarian delegation visiting Cambodia on Tuesday after receiving the news about the Hungarian Foreign Minister testing positive for the virus in Thailand after leaving Cambodia, AKP reported.
"The test result of me and my wife, the bodyguards, the drivers -- 18 persons in total -- shows that no one was infected with COVID-19," state news quoted the Prime Minister. "Anyway, for the safety of all, the doctors required me to be in quarantine for 14 days, and not to meet anyone, even my wife, my children and my grandchildren."
The Prime Minister also announced the postponement of upcoming events like "welcoming the return of Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother from medical checkup in China," AKP reported.
He said that despite the 14-day quarantine, he will still perform his duties as usual from his residence, AKP said in its report.
Szijjarto has also cancelled all events in Thailand and is on his way back home in a private jet after "brief visit" to the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National News Bureau of Thailand said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
New record increase in Covid-19 cases in Greece, as government considers fresh lockdown
From CNN’s Chris Liakos
Greece has registered 2,646 new Covid-19 cases, according to the country’s National Public Health Organization, setting a new daily record.
The new infections take the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 46,892.
There have been a further 18 deaths, taking the total to 673.
The Greek Prime Minister is expected to announce further restrictions on Thursday to curb the spread of coronavirus. Greece, alongside other European countries, has tightened restrictions in recent weeks to combat the spike in coronavirus cases across the region.
Greek media suggest that a national lockdown is being considered. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said earlier this week that a national lockdown cannot be ruled out judging from how the situation is developing in all European countries.