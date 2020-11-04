British lawmakers approve England's second national lockdown, set to begin overnight
From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London
UK lawmakers have approved a plan for England to enter a new national lockdown from midnight tonight.
A total of 516 MPs voted for the coronavirus restrictions, tabled by the government, and just 38 voted against them.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had faced some opposition from backbenchers in his own Conservative party over the plans, but the opposition Labour Party backed the restrictions -- having called for a "circuit breaker" lockdown for weeks.
The restrictions will be in place until December 2.
An earlier version of this post misstated the number of MPs who voted in favor of England’s new lockdown measures. This has been corrected.
1 hr 32 min ago
Poland imposes new rules on schools and businesses
From CNN's Antonia Mortensen
Poland will implement a range of new restrictions on schools and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski announced Wednesday.
The country will move to remote learning for children in primary school grades 1 through 3, will close cultural institutions and prohibit hotels from accepting guests who are not business travelers.
Poland reported a record rise on Wednesday with almost 25,000 new coronavirus infections and 373 deaths, according to government data.
With the pandemic as a backdrop, hundreds of thousands of people across Poland have been protesting for nearly two weeks against a court decision to ban nearly all abortions in the country. Protests have been happening in defiance of restrictions that ban gatherings of more than five people. At the weekend there were more than 100,000 people protesting on the streets of Warsaw alone.
More restrictions are necessary. I urge you to stay at home," said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. "According to researchers from the University of Warsaw, each day the increase in the number of infections due to street protests may amount to approximately 5,000 people,” he said.
British Prime Minister says UK health service could "collapse" under Covid-19 strain
From CNN's Sarah Dean in London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country's lawmakers Wednesday that he has been "confronted" with data which projects that the National Health Service (NHS) could "collapse" without further measures.
Johnson urged the British parliament to vote on Wednesday to approve new time-limited coronavirus restrictions that would see England enter a new national lockdown from midnight on Thursday.
In a statement to the House of Commons, the British leader said deaths in this second wave could potentially exceed those of the first. The UK was badly hit by the pandemic in the spring wave and has reported more than 47,000 deaths.
When I look at what is happening now amongst some of our continental friends and see doctors who have tested positive being ordered alas to work on Covid wards, and patients airlifted to hospitals in some other countries simply to make space, I can reach only one conclusion: I am not prepared to take the risk with the lives of the British people,” Johnson said in his statement.
He added: “I am sorry to say that the number of Covid patients in some hospitals is already higher than at the peak of the first wave.”
Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday that if the virus' reproductive rate was not reduced to below one, England faces “a bleak and an uncertain future of steadily rising infections and admissions until as I say the capacity of the NHS is breached."
The new period of restriction is expected to last until December 2. Johnson's decision follows similar measures imposed in France and Germany.
“We are moving to these national measures here when the rate both of deaths and infections is lower than they were for instance in France, when President Macron took similar steps," Johnson said. “If we act now and act decisively we can stem the rising waters before our defences are breached."
The British PM said he hoped the country could return to a tiered system on a local and a regional basis after the lockdown period.
1 hr 21 min ago
Seven out of 10 Swedes are now covered by tighter restrictions
From CNN's Henrik Pettersson and Duarte Mendonca in London
Sweden is tightening restrictions and enforcing local measures in another three regions, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced on his Facebook page Tuesday.
“Starting today, a restriction on the number of people who are allowed as a party in restaurants, pubs and bars is also introduced. No more than eight people are allowed to sit at the same table”, he said of the new measures.
The three regions added onto the watchlist are Halland, Jönköping and Örebro. They were added to a list of areas already under the measures which includes Stockholm, Skåne, Uppsala, Western Götaland and Östergötland.
“This means that seven out of ten Swedes are covered by the stricter recommendations”, the PM said.
The restrictions also bar Swedish people from physical contact with people they don't live with and from staying in indoor environments where congestion can arise. The new measures also require residents to avoid events such as parties, weddings and large funerals. Employers have also been asked to ensure that their employees can work from home if possible.
“What we do now, it will make a difference. For how and whether we are going to celebrate Lucia, for what kind of Christmas celebrations we can have and for who can join us in celebrating Christmas,” Löfven said.
“It is important that everyone understands the seriousness now. None of us has forgotten what spring looked like. We know what's at stake. And we know what to do. Now we have to do it too. Then we can do this -- together,” he concluded.
Sweden's coronavirus strategy has been deeply controversial. The country was one of the few European nations that did not fully lockdown in the spring, and it has reported at least 5,969 deaths -- with a death rate much higher than some of its closest neighbors,
2 hr 1 min ago
Europe saw 43% increase of Covid-19 deaths in past week, says WHO
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
Europe has seen a 22% increase in new coronavirus cases and a 43% increase in deaths in the past seven days compared with the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday in their latest weekly Covid-19 update.
France, Italy and the UK reported the highest numbers of new cases in that time, although Andorra, Czech Republic and Belgium reported the highest per population incidence.
"France accounted for the third-highest number of new cases globally, with over 275,000 cases reported in the past week... that is a 27% increase from the previous week," the WHO said.
The report also highlights that while cases in France rose in line with much of Europe since August, the country saw a significant surge in infection during October.
The WHO added that the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU beds was "rising rapidly" in the country.
The report is based on the data received from national authorities, as of 5:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.
2 hr 21 min ago
Kenya extends coronavirus curfew until January 2021
From CNN's Bethlehem Feleke in Nairobi
Kenya will extend its nightly Covid-19 curfew until January 3, 2021, with an additional hour of curfew -- from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. -- as cases in the country surge, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a televised address on Wednesday.
When Kenya's coronavirus restrictions were eased at the end of September, the positivity rate of tests conducted was 4%, and hospital bed occupancy was down 60% since June. Meanwhile, after restrictions were eased in October, the testing positivity rate shot up to 16%, with hospital bed occupancy rates up 140%, said Kenyatta adding: "We have without a doubt experienced a reversal and a serious one at that."
"October has been our most tragic month in the fight against Covid," Kenyatta said, as the Ministry of Health reported approximately 300 deaths and 15,000 new cases last month.
Additionally, Kenya suspended all political rallies and gatherings for two months, but town halls will be allowed to continue to operate. Restaurants, bars and eateries are required to close by 9 p.m. local time from Wednesday, the president said.
Kenya has recorded a total of 57,093 coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
2 hr 38 min ago
Netherlands reports drop in new virus cases for fifth day in a row, as other European nations surge
From CNN's James Frater
The Netherlands is reporting a drop in coronavirus cases for a fifth day in a row, as many other European countries face new lockdowns and surges in infections.
The number of new daily cases in the Netherlands has consistently fallen from a record-high 11,097 cases on Friday October 30 to 7,657 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.
Dutch health authorities have recorded a total of 383,525 coronavirus cases and 7,682 deaths since the pandemic began.
3 hr 32 min ago
Belgian military deployed to overwhelmed hospital amid record-high virus admissions
From James Frater, CNN London
Belgian military personnel have been deployed to a new emergency hospital unit to “help relieve congestion in all hospitals in the Liège region,” the country's military announced Wednesday.
The emergency unit of 17 personnel has been created in a disused surgical wing, which had been closed due to the pandemic, of Liège's Centre Hospitalier du Bois de l'Abbaye.
The unit “will be able to accommodate 26 patients in [an] intermediate term,” with the aim of being able to accommodate 30 patients in the long term, according to the Belgian military, La Défense.
“The 26 patients the military personnel will be looking after are recovering with a stable state of health, not requiring intensive care," hospital spokesperson Nicolas Petterle told CNN.
Additionally, La Défense is deploying two doctors, five nurses and seven paramedics as Covid-19 cases surge across Belgium.
Belgium reported a record number of hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 877 Covid-19 patients admitted in the last 24 hours, according to the Belgian health authority. At the previous height of the pandemic in March, daily hospitalizations peaked at 629.
The number of people currently in hospital across Belgium has reached 7,485, with 1,351 patients requiring intensive care, according to health authorities. On average in the last two weeks, 619 people have been admitted to hospital each day.
The number of new cases has been consistently dropping since October's record high of 22,132 daily infections. On average in the last week, Belgium reported 14,610 new cases each day — that's down from 16,098 average daily new cases the previous week.
4 hr 15 min ago
Hungary in talks with China, Russia and Israel to buy vaccine as Covid-19 cases rise
From Amy Cassidy
Hungary is in talks with China, Russia and Israel to buy a Covid-19 vaccine, according to its government website, as the country announced tighter coronavirus restrictions Wednesday.
Foreign minister Péter Szijjártó spoke with his Russian counterpart and the Russian health minister on the phone, Budapest said. The Hungarian government website says the ministers agreed to “stay in contact” about potentially purchasing a vaccine, noting the prospect of China and Russia having a vaccine ready for commercial use “within weeks or months.”
This comes as Hungary reported another coronavirus case record, with 4,219 new daily cases and 90 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked lawmakers to reinstate the pandemic “special legal order,” which would allow the government to rule by decree for 90 more days. He also ordered a nationwide curfew between midnight and 5 a.m., forcing nightclubs to close.
Orban warned hospitals could exhaust their capacities by mid-December if Hungary continues to follow the trend of being five to seven days behind the epidemiological situation in Austria, which currently has 567.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Hungary has recorded almost 91,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.