British lawmakers approve England's second national lockdown, set to begin overnight

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Frank Augstein/AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country's lawmakers Wednesday that he has been "confronted" with data which projects that the National Health Service (NHS) could "collapse" without further measures.

Johnson urged the British parliament to vote on Wednesday to approve new time-limited coronavirus restrictions that would see England enter a new national lockdown from midnight on Thursday.

In a statement to the House of Commons, the British leader said deaths in this second wave could potentially exceed those of the first. The UK was badly hit by the pandemic in the spring wave and has reported more than 47,000 deaths.

When I look at what is happening now amongst some of our continental friends and see doctors who have tested positive being ordered alas to work on Covid wards, and patients airlifted to hospitals in some other countries simply to make space, I can reach only one conclusion: I am not prepared to take the risk with the lives of the British people,” Johnson said in his statement.

He added: “I am sorry to say that the number of Covid patients in some hospitals is already higher than at the peak of the first wave.”

Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday that if the virus' reproductive rate was not reduced to below one, England faces “a bleak and an uncertain future of steadily rising infections and admissions until as I say the capacity of the NHS is breached."

The new period of restriction is expected to last until December 2. Johnson's decision follows similar measures imposed in France and Germany.

“We are moving to these national measures here when the rate both of deaths and infections is lower than they were for instance in France, when President Macron took similar steps," Johnson said.

“If we act now and act decisively we can stem the rising waters before our defences are breached."

The British PM said he hoped the country could return to a tiered system on a local and a regional basis after the lockdown period.