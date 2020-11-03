From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

Japan recorded 490 new coronavirus cases Monday, the country's Health Ministry announced today, marking the first time Japan reported fewer than 500 cases since October 26.

Monday's cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Japan to 102,993. As of Monday, 93,383 of those people have recovered, but 163 coronavirus patients remain in a serious condition, the health ministry said.

The ministry's data shows the number of daily infections in Japan has been hovering below a thousand per day since around August 21, when it reported 1,036 cases.

Japan's nationwide total includes 87 new Covid-19 cases detected in the capital Tokyo Monday, raising the city's total to 31,293. This is the first time the capital recorded fewer than 100 daily cases since October 19.