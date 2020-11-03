Wisconsin forced to cancel second football game due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Wisconsin Badgers raise their helmets prior to kickoff on November 24th, 2018 at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin has canceled its second football game due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases within the program.

The game against Purdue University, which was due to take place Saturday, will not be rescheduled.

The school said that five more members of the football program -- three student-athletes and two staff members -- have tested positive since October 31. This increases the total number of active cases within the team to 27 -- 15 players and 12 staffers.

All 27 positive tests have come since October 24. The Badgers have indefinitely paused team activities since October 28, canceling a scheduled game against Nebraska on October 31.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

The Wisconsin team's next scheduled game is Saturday, November 14, at the University of Michigan.

The Badgers remain 1-0 for the 2020 season and are ranked 10th nationally.