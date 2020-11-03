World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 2:54 a.m. ET, November 3, 2020
1 hr 50 min ago

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after election

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Donald Trump listens as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 30.
President Donald Trump listens as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 30. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd Monday night he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election, escalating his feud with the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases and providing a window into a potential post-November 3 administration purge.

Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant.

"Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."

Later, Trump claimed Fauci is "a nice guy but he's been wrong a lot." Trump has previously claimed Fauci opposed mask wearing earlier in the pandemic, though at the time the administration was concerned about supply levels of medical grade equipment.

Most of the crowd in Florida was not wearing masks; Trump has proceeded with rallies in states with rampant coronavirus outbreaks, believing his message of reopening will resonate with voters.

Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak remains the backdrop of this year's election. At another point on Sunday, Trump lambasted his rival Joe Biden by claiming he wanted to "follow science."

Read more here:

2 hr 13 min ago

Japan reports fewer than 500 cases for first time in more than a week

From CNN's Junko Ogura in Tokyo and Sophie Jeong in Hong Kong

A medical staff member conducts a demonstration to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the testing centre of Narita Airport in Narita on November 2.
A medical staff member conducts a demonstration to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the testing centre of Narita Airport in Narita on November 2. Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

Japan recorded 490 new coronavirus cases Monday, the country's Health Ministry announced today, marking the first time Japan reported fewer than 500 cases since October 26.

Monday's cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in Japan to 102,993. As of Monday, 93,383 of those people have recovered, but 163 coronavirus patients remain in a serious condition, the health ministry said. 

The ministry's data shows the number of daily infections in Japan has been hovering below a thousand per day since around August 21, when it reported 1,036 cases.

Japan's nationwide total includes 87 new Covid-19 cases detected in the capital Tokyo Monday, raising the city's total to 31,293. This is the first time the capital recorded fewer than 100 daily cases since October 19.

2 hr 14 min ago

West Virginia governor says state's health department "stretched beyond belief"

From CNN’s Nakia McNabb

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice prepares for a debate with Democratic challenger, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Tuesday, October 13.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice prepares for a debate with Democratic challenger, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Tuesday, October 13. Kathy Batten/AP

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state’s Covid-19 infection rate is spreading at a high rate, with 5,557 active cases and 254 people currently hospitalized.

“When it boils right down to it, what I have done now I've taken an even a more drastic step in trying to provide testing, and our National Guard, local health departments are now being tested beyond belief and being stretched beyond belief," he said Monday night.
"And from the standpoint of the dollar, that pure commitment of dollars from your state, it is astronomical what it is costing in pure flat dollars."

Justice pointed to pandemic fatigue as a major reason why the virus continues to spread in the state, adding that most people are abiding by CDC health guidelines but not all.

“For the most part, most of us are concerned," he said. "Most of us are doing the right stuff. But most of us aren't really concerned to the level that we really truly should be."

West Virginia reported seven additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total deaths to 458. The governor says there are 95 confirmed cases in public schools, 15 outbreaks in churches and 47 cases at long-term care facilities.

3 hr 5 min ago

Australian state records fourth day with zero cases after months-long lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its fourth day in a row with zero cases, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the week-long daily average of new infections to just 1.9.

It's a stark contrast to the situation in Victoria -- and its capital city Melbourne -- just a few months ago, when more than 700 people a day were being diagnosed with the virus in a rapidly spreading local epidemic.

But after a strict lockdown which saw a nightly curfew put in place and limits on public gatherings, the number of new infections plunged. Restrictions in Melbourne have now been relaxed.

On Saturday, Australia registered its first day with no coronavirus cases anywhere in the country since June.

In tweeting his thanks to all Australians for working to bring down the infection rate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the threat was not over yet.

"We've seen here, and are seeing again overseas, how quickly this virus spreads, so please stay COVIDSafe," he said on his official Twitter.

2 hr 15 min ago

Wyoming governor self-quarantines after possible Covid-19 exposure

From CNN’s Andy Rose

In this February file photo, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon addresses a joint session of the Wyoming Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
In this February file photo, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon addresses a joint session of the Wyoming Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cayla Nimmo/The Casper Star-Tribune/AP

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will self-quarantine for up to two weeks because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, his office has said.

"Governor Gordon was informed today that he had a potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for Covid-19,” according to a press release.

While a rapid test given to the governor came back negative, they are still awaiting the results of a secondary test, the statement added.

“The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting," the press release said.

Nevada governor's office emptied again: Meanwhile, a staffer for Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing symptoms, according to a press release Monday from the governor’s office.

“The staff member was last in the office on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and was not symptomatic at that time,” the statement said.

The statement says the governor is not quarantining at this time because he was not found to be a “close contact” of the infected worker. Sisolak also has tested negative for the coronavirus for two consecutive weeks, according to his office.

The statement says all staff members who worked out of the capitol office will work from home as a precaution. It’s the second time the governor’s office in Carson City has had to take that step during the pandemic. A staffer at the governor’s capitol office also tested positive on October 6.

3 hr 5 min ago

US emergency medical physician: "We are breaking records all over the place"

From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe

Nationwide, the US pandemic has gone from bad to worse.

The US just set a record for the highest seven-day average of daily new cases: 81,336 as of Sunday. That's the first time the number has ever topped 80,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And once again, increases in new cases are far exceeding new testing. Over the past week, new cases have increased 18%, according to Johns Hopkins. But the number of new tests performed has gone up only 4.29%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"We are breaking records all over the place here. The rate of acceleration of this virus is just increasing," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.
"We're already seeing our hospitals at breaking point in some parts of the country. And that means it doesn't just affect patients with coronavirus. It also means that elective surgeries are being put off for things like hip replacements, for cancer surgery or heart surgery in some cases," she said.

Wen said that as the scale of the US epidemic increased, governments might have "no other choice but to implement these measures that no one wants, like shutdowns."

"And that's why we all have to take action right now with targeted measures, like wearing masks, like restricting indoor gatherings -- things we can do now to prevent that really horrible outcome because cases are raging out of control across the US," she said.

Read more here:

Nearly 50,000 Americans are hospitalized with coronavirus as experts warn of growing healthcare pressure
Nearly 50,000 Americans are hospitalized with coronavirus as experts warn of growing healthcare pressure