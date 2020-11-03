Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after election

President Donald Trump listens as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 30. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd Monday night he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election, escalating his feud with the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases and providing a window into a potential post-November 3 administration purge.

Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant.

"Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."

Later, Trump claimed Fauci is "a nice guy but he's been wrong a lot." Trump has previously claimed Fauci opposed mask wearing earlier in the pandemic, though at the time the administration was concerned about supply levels of medical grade equipment.

Most of the crowd in Florida was not wearing masks; Trump has proceeded with rallies in states with rampant coronavirus outbreaks, believing his message of reopening will resonate with voters.

Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak remains the backdrop of this year's election. At another point on Sunday, Trump lambasted his rival Joe Biden by claiming he wanted to "follow science."

