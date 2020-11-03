US emergency medical physician: "We are breaking records all over the place"

Nationwide, the US pandemic has gone from bad to worse.

The US just set a record for the highest seven-day average of daily new cases: 81,336 as of Sunday. That's the first time the number has ever topped 80,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And once again, increases in new cases are far exceeding new testing. Over the past week, new cases have increased 18%, according to Johns Hopkins. But the number of new tests performed has gone up only 4.29%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"We are breaking records all over the place here. The rate of acceleration of this virus is just increasing," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"We're already seeing our hospitals at breaking point in some parts of the country. And that means it doesn't just affect patients with coronavirus. It also means that elective surgeries are being put off for things like hip replacements, for cancer surgery or heart surgery in some cases," she said.

Wen said that as the scale of the US epidemic increased, governments might have "no other choice but to implement these measures that no one wants, like shutdowns."

"And that's why we all have to take action right now with targeted measures, like wearing masks, like restricting indoor gatherings -- things we can do now to prevent that really horrible outcome because cases are raging out of control across the US," she said.

