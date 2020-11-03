New York City's coronavirus case numbers are "cause for concern," says mayor

It's Election Day in the United States and the nation's 7-day average of new daily coronavirus cases is at a peak -- 83,806 -- according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Several battleground states are seeing their highest averages of new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations are surging across many swing states, data from The Covid Tracking Project shows.

Here is a quick look at how each key battleground state is dealing with Covid-19:

Arizona

Arizona is averaging 1,311 new Covid-19 cases a day. New cases are up 30% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University, and hospitalizations are surging, according to The Covid Tracking Project. Arizona is averaging 884 hospitalizations a day, up 7.5% from last week. Arizona has no statewide mask mandate in place.

Florida

Florida is averaging 4,293 new Covid-19 cases a day. New cases are up 19% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida has now averaged more than 1,000 new daily cases for 150 days in a row, since June 6. The state has the third highest cumulative case count and the fourth highest death count in the nation, according to JHU. Florida has no statewide mask mandate.

Michigan

Michigan is at a peak for new cases, reporting roughly 3,522 new infections a day over the last seven days – up 59% from last week. Hospitalizations across the state are nowhere near their height back in April, but they have surpassed 1,000 a day since mid-October, according to The Covid Tracking Project. On Monday, 1,966 people across the state were being treated in hospital for coronavirus – the highest number since May. Michigan requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

North Carolina

North Carolina has reported roughly 2,327 new cases a day over the past seven days – up 12% from last week. Hospitalizations average 1,176 patients a day, according to The Covid Tracking Project. The state's governor says North Carolina will remain in Phase 3 of reopening as cases and hospitalizations rise. North Carolina requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is averaging 2,285 new coronavirus cases a day, according to JHU. This is the highest new daily cases ever been – up 24% from last week. Hospitalizations have been sharply increasing across the state since the end of September, according to The Covid Tracking Project. The state is averaging 1,245 current hospitalizations -- up 19% from last week. Pennsylvania requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is averaging 4,464 new cases a day – up 15% from last week, according to JHU data. Deaths across the state are also at their highest since the pandemic began, with an average of 37 deaths a day over the last seven days. Hospitalizations in the state are also the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic -- a seven-day average of 1,478 patients, up 19% from last week. Wisconsin requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US here: