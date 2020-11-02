Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street in London, on October 31. Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday warning lawmakers that coronavirus deaths in the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak, according to Britain's Press Association.

The news agency reports that Johnson will say there is no alternative but to impose a recently announced lockdown in England.

"Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave," Johnson is expected to say, according to PA.

"Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level.”

The new lockdown, which is set to come into effect in England from Thursday morning, following a vote in Parliament Wednesday, will see all bars and restaurants closed except for takeout and delivery, as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses including gyms and hair salons. Schools, universities and childcare facilities will remain open.

Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific purposes including education, work (if they cannot work from home), exercise, medical issues, or to buy food and essential items.

Johnson will say on Monday that the Government will "seek to ease restrictions" on December 2 when the lockdown period is scheduled to end, PA reported.

However, UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said Sunday that England's second lockdown could be extended beyond December 2.