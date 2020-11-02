World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott and Steve George, CNN

Updated 2:07 AM ET, Mon November 2, 2020
37 min ago

British PM Johnson to tell MPs coronavirus deaths could be twice as high in second wave 

From CNN's Flora Charner and Sugam Pokharel in Atlanta 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street in London, on October 31. Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday warning lawmakers that coronavirus deaths in the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak, according to Britain's Press Association. 

The news agency reports that Johnson will say there is no alternative but to impose a recently announced lockdown in England. 

"Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave," Johnson is expected to say, according to PA.

"Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level.”

The new lockdown, which is set to come into effect in England from Thursday morning, following a vote in Parliament Wednesday, will see all bars and restaurants closed except for takeout and delivery, as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses including gyms and hair salons. Schools, universities and childcare facilities will remain open. 

Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific purposes including education, work (if they cannot work from home), exercise, medical issues, or to buy food and essential items. 

Johnson will say on Monday that the Government will "seek to ease restrictions" on December 2 when the lockdown period is scheduled to end, PA reported. 

However, UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said Sunday that England's second lockdown could be extended beyond December 2.  

39 min ago

Slovakia tests nearly half of its population in one day

From CNN’s Sharif Paget and Sugam Pokharel in Atlanta

People queue to be tested for Covid-19 during nationwide testing in Bratislava, Slovakia, on October 31. Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images

Around 2.58 million people in Slovakia were tested on the first day of countrywide coronavirus testing on Saturday, Slovakian news agency TASR reported. 

Of those tested, 25,850 or approximately 1% tested positive for the virus, according to TASR. 

After seeing a recent surge of infections across Slovakia, Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced last month a plan to test everyone aged 10 years and over in the country for Covid-19. 

Matovic said “testing will be free-of-charge” for the population of 5.4 million. 

Five thousand testing stations were set up for the operation and up to 20 thousand health workers have been involved in the testing. 

Slovakia went into an official state of emergency on October 1 when its infection rates started going up. 

According to TASR, the Prime Minister on Sunday said that the mask mandate for all public areas and other measures, including a ban on mass gatherings, will remain in place even after the mass testing is completed. 

54 min ago

WHO chief Tedros to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19 case

From CNN's Sugam Pokharel in Atlanta

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on Covid-19 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 9. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday that he will self-quarantine after being "identified as a contact of someone" who tested positive for Covid-19. 

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he wrote on Twitter. 
"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," Tedros further said. 

55 min ago

British media says that Prince William contracted coronavirus earlier this year

From CNN's Jennifer Deaton

Wearing a face covering to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prince William, is seen here on a visit to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, England, on October 20. Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year but didn't tell the public, according to the BBC, citing palace sources. 

The Sun newspaper first broke the story, reporting that Prince William told an “observer” at a function that he did not go public because “There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone.”

The Sun said that Prince William took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 until April 16, when he opened the Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham via video link. The Duke of Cambridge otherwise carried out 14 telephone and video engagements in the month of April, according to the Sun newspaper.

Prince Charles, William’s father and heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus in late March, and self-isolated in Scotland for a week.  

The Press Association reported that Kensington Palace, William’s residence and office, did not comment on the matter when contacted on Sunday, but also did not deny the report.  

CNN has also contacted Kensington Palace for comment but has not yet heard back.

