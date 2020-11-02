A quick look at Covid-19 in each US election battleground state

People in cars wait in line for Covid-19 testing on October 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

With just one day until the US election, the country is averaging 81,336 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Several swing states are currently seeing their highest average of new cases.

Here is a quick look at Covid-19 in each of the key battleground states:

Arizona

Arizona currently averages 1,330 new Covid-19 cases per day. New cases are up 33% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations had greatly decreased from the summer, but are now surging, according to The Covid Tracking Project. Currently, Arizona averages 872 hospitalizations a day, which is up 8% from last week. Arizona has no statewide mask mandate in place.

Florida

Florida currently averages 4,111 new Covid-19 cases per day. New cases are up 22% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida has averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day for a staggering 149 days, since June 6. The state has the third highest cumulative case count and the fourth highest death count in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida has no statewide mask mandate.

Michigan

Michigan is at its peak of new cases, reporting roughly 3,113 new cases a day over the last seven days -- up 50% from last week. Hospitalizations across the state are not even close to their peak back in April, but have surpassed 1,000 a day since October 15, according to The Covid Tracking Project. Michigan requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

North Carolina

North Carolina is at its peak of new cases, reporting roughly 2,370 new cases a day over the last seven days -- up 18% from last week. Hospitalizations average 1,183 patients a day, according to The Covid Tracking Project -- that's roughly even with the state's figures during the summer. The governor said the state would remain in Phase 3 of reopening as cases and hospitalizations started to rise in recent weeks. North Carolina requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is averaging 2,243 new cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest the state's new daily cases have ever been -- up 31% from last week. Hospitalizations have increased sharply across the state since the end of September, data from The Covid Tracking Project shows. Pennsylvania requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is averaging 4,385 new cases per day -- down 4% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths across the state are at a record high since the pandemic began, with an average of 38 people dying each day over the past seven days. Hospitalizations in the state are at the highest level they have been since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.