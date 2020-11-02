World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Latest on 2020 election

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Zamira Rahim, Lauren Kent, Ben Westcott and Steve George, CNN

Updated 11:51 a.m. ET, November 2, 2020
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 19 min ago

A quick look at Covid-19 in each US election battleground state

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

People in cars wait in line for Covid-19 testing on October 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
People in cars wait in line for Covid-19 testing on October 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

With just one day until the US election, the country is averaging 81,336 new Covid-19 cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Several swing states are currently seeing their highest average of new cases. 

Here is a quick look at Covid-19 in each of the key battleground states:

Arizona 

Arizona currently averages 1,330 new Covid-19 cases per day. New cases are up 33% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations had greatly decreased from the summer, but are now surging, according to The Covid Tracking Project. Currently, Arizona averages 872 hospitalizations a day, which is up 8% from last week. Arizona has no statewide mask mandate in place.     

Florida

Florida currently averages 4,111 new Covid-19 cases per day. New cases are up 22% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida has averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day for a staggering 149 days, since June 6. The state has the third highest cumulative case count and the fourth highest death count in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida has no statewide mask mandate.       

Michigan

Michigan is at its peak of new cases, reporting roughly 3,113 new cases a day over the last seven days -- up 50% from last week. Hospitalizations across the state are not even close to their peak back in April, but have surpassed 1,000 a day since October 15, according to The Covid Tracking Project. Michigan requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.        

North Carolina

North Carolina is at its peak of new cases, reporting roughly 2,370 new cases a day over the last seven days -- up 18% from last week. Hospitalizations average 1,183 patients a day, according to The Covid Tracking Project -- that's roughly even with the state's figures during the summer. The governor said the state would remain in Phase 3 of reopening as cases and hospitalizations started to rise in recent weeks. North Carolina requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.        

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is averaging 2,243 new cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest the state's new daily cases have ever been -- up 31% from last week. Hospitalizations have increased sharply across the state since the end of September, data from The Covid Tracking Project shows. Pennsylvania requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.    

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is averaging 4,385 new cases per day -- down 4% from last week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths across the state are at a record high since the pandemic began, with an average of 38 people dying each day over the past seven days. Hospitalizations in the state are at the highest level they have been since the start of the pandemic. Wisconsin requires face masks to be worn in public places statewide.  

  

2 hr 49 min ago

Israel administers first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trials

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

Nurse Hela Litwin administers the first Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research to Segev Harel, the first volunteer, at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Israel's Ministry of Defense posted this photo on Twitter on November 1.
Nurse Hela Litwin administers the first Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research to Segev Harel, the first volunteer, at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. Israel's Ministry of Defense posted this photo on Twitter on November 1. From Israel's Ministry of Defense/Twitter

Israel administered the first dose of its Covid-19 vaccine as the first phase of its clinical trials began on Sunday at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

The first dose was given to 26-year-old volunteer Segev Harel, who will now be monitored for three weeks, to see if he has any side effects and whether he develops antibodies.

The vaccine, which is called BriLife -- a combination of the Hebrew words for health, Israel, and life -- was developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR).

As part of Phase 1 trials, either the vaccine or a placebo will be administered to 80 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 at two different hospitals in Israel.

We have been working around the clock leading up to this important day -- the start of clinical trials," said Dr. Shmuel Yithzaki, the head of the Biology Division at the IIBR. "The work of all the hidden heroes in the institute and the hospitals has been poured into a little bottle which has the potential to bring a life-saving vaccine to the citizens of the state of Israel."

The second phase, expected to begin in December, will see 960 healthy volunteers given the vaccine or a placebo. This phase will involve safety tests on the vaccine, to determine the effective dosage, and further examine the vaccine’s effectiveness.

The third phase, expected to begin in April or May 2021, will see more widespread testing with the participation of 30,000 volunteers.

"The true exit from the coronavirus crisis is in the development of vaccines," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after visiting the hospital. "Therefore, this is a very important day, a day that gives a shot of encouragement."

3 hr 2 min ago

At least 1,500 nurses have died from Covid-19 worldwide, says International Council of Nurses

At least 1,500 nurses have died from coronavirus around the world, according to analysis from the International Council of Nurses (ICN).

That toll is up from 1,097 in August -- but it is only a partial accounting, and does not reflect the true number of deaths, since the group was only able to gather data from 44 of the world's 195 countries.

Since May 2020, we have been calling for the standardised and systematic collection of data on healthcare worker infections and deaths, and the fact that is still not happening is a scandal," ICN Chief Executive Officer Howard Catton told a virtual conference on October 27.

The group's own analysis suggests that about 10% of coronavirus cases globally are among healthcare workers.

The ICN represents more than 130 national nursing associations with 20 million members globally.

3 hr 14 min ago

Iran records its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

From CNN's Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran and Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem

Medical personnel work at a hospital in Tehran, Iran, on October 20.
Medical personnel work at a hospital in Tehran, Iran, on October 20. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Iran has set a coronavirus record for the second day in a row, after 440 people died and 8,293 infections were reported on Monday, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said. Both tolls are the highest the country has recorded in a 24-hour period.

Iran's Covid-19 death toll has reached 35,738 and the total number of infections seen in the country has climbed to 628,780, according to Lari.

Lari said 5,315 people remain in ICUs across Iran.

Wearing masks remains mandatory in the capital, Tehran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Imam Ali Khamenei declared on October 12 that Iran was experiencing its third wave of the pandemic.

Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East region.

2 hr 21 min ago

It's just after 1 p.m. in London and 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 46 million people worldwide and killed more than 1.2 million. Here's what you need to know today

  • European cases spiral: France, Germany and Belgium have gone into partial lockdowns, with England likely to follow as the second wave of Covid-19 spreads. Officials have also recorded more than 20,000 new infections in 72 hours in Switzerland.
  • Trump suggests he could fire Fauci: The US President told a crowd of supporters in Florida that he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, after this week's election.
  • Prince William contracted Covid-19 in spring: The second-in-line to the British throne tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year but didn't tell the public, according to the BBC, which cited palace sources.
  • UK party relaunches as anti-lockdown movement: British politician Nigel Farage plans to relaunch his Brexit Party to fight against lockdown restrictions.
  • Oil prices tumble: New lockdowns in Europe and record coronavirus cases in the United States have hit the outlook for energy demand.
  • Study examines White House linked cases: The genetic sequences of two Covid-19 cases linked to the White House could help researchers identify the origins of the outbreak there -- and whether it went on to infect others, according to a preprint study.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the reporting period for the latest coronavirus figures from Switzerland. This has now been corrected.

3 hr 28 min ago

Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June

From CNN's Angus Watson

Australia registered no new local Covid-19 cases on Saturday for the first time since June 9, marking a major milestone in the country's battle against the deadly virus.

The apparent turning point comes months after the state of Victoria declared a "state of disaster" to stem an outbreak that saw as many as 725 people in the southeastern state test positive for the virus in a single day.

The 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Twitter on Sunday. "Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people."

Meanwhile, Melbourne, the city at the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic, marked its second consecutive day without any locally transmitted cases. Since ending its strict 112-day lockdown on Tuesday, the city of 5 million has registered only seven new Covid-19 cases.

Though Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital, accounts for at least 20,300 of Australia's more than 27,500 coronavirus cases, the number of active cases in the state has steadily declined over the past 30 days.

Authorities in the state have said they will consider lifting more restrictions if trends continue in the right direction.

Read more:

Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June
RELATED

Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June

2 hr 21 min ago

Portuguese government requests state of emergency as European cases soar

From CNN's  Vasco Cotovio in London

Health technicians handle a swab for a Covid-19 test in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 16.
Health technicians handle a swab for a Covid-19 test in Lisbon, Portugal, on October 16. Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

Portugal's government has asked the country's president to declare a state of emergency because of a spike in cases in the country. 

"[The state of emergency] is of an essentially preventive nature," Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, said at a press conference on Monday, after meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for nearly an hour. 

Costa said the state of emergency would "eliminate judicial doubt" about some of the government's decisions to restrict the right of movement and the right to gather, which are essential rights under the Portuguese constitution.

The move would also allow the government to order private hospitals and centers to assist with the care of Covid-19 patients. 

"It is a very critical moment," Costa said, adding that the declaration would be more limited in scope than the one made during the spring wave, but would probably also last longer.
"We must avoid gatherings at any cost," he said.

Portugal's president will meet the leaders of other political parties before making a decision. 

Costa's statement came after he announced strict new measures to contain the rising number of cases in Portugal on Saturday. Portugal has recorded more than 144,000 Covid-19 cases over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile cases are surging across Europe, leaving authorities scrambling to contain the second wave.

In Switzerland, officials have recorded more than 20,000 new infections in the past 72 hours.

There were 21,926 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, according to Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health. The country has recorded 176,177 cases in total.

Swiss health authorities also reported 93 deaths over the weekend, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 2,130. 

In Germany, the number of coronavirus patients in ICUs has tripled in the last two weeks, according to health minister Jens Spahn.

And in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement to MPs on Monday, warning that virus deaths in the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak, according to the PA media news agency.

PA reports that Johnson will say there is no alternative but to impose a new lockdown in England. 

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the reporting period for the latest coronavirus figures from Switzerland. This has now been corrected.

4 hr 26 min ago

New study examines genetic sequences of two coronavirus cases linked to White House

From CNN Jamie Gumbrecht

The genetic sequences of two coronavirus cases linked to the White House could ultimately help researchers identify the origins the White House outbreak -- and whether it went on to infect others, according to a preprint study posted online on Sunday.

Following several Covid-19 cases linked to the White House in early October, including President Donald Trump's, CNN reported that the administration rebuffed offers to help with contact tracing – one tool that could have tracked how the virus spread around and beyond the White House.

In October, a White House spokesman called the origin of the cases there "unknowable." The preprint study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, says that's not necessarily the case.

The study says the White House Covid-19 outbreak seems to descend from a viral lineage that "escaped detection" for the previous six months.

The authors, led by geneticist Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said the White House cases stemmed from viruses circulating in the United States in March and April, but can be differentiated by the mutation collected since then.

The new study did not identify the individuals included, but a story published Sunday in The New York Times said the viral samples came from two of its journalists, Michael D. Shear and Al Drago, who are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while covering the White House. The Times said both had "significant, separate" exposure to officials in the White House in late September, and did not spend time around each other in the weeks before they tested positive.

As many viral lineages have not been sequenced, there aren’t many answers yet about where the White House cases came from. As more genomes are sequenced, it’s possible new evidence will emerge about the geographic origins of the White House lineage.

The two sequences are like "having two puzzle pieces that connect to one another, but with nothing else to directly connect to," the study says.

The researchers say they can't rule out the possibility that this version of the virus is circulating in Washington, DC, and both individuals in the study independently acquired it outside the White House. More genetic sequencing in Washington could rule it out. It would also help to sequence additional cases linked to the White House, the study said.

4 hr 45 min ago

Oil prices tumble as lockdowns stoke recession fears

From CNN's Hanna Ziady

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, as new lockdowns across Europe and record coronavirus cases in the United States slammed the outlook for energy demand.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell as much as 5% in early morning trading in Asia, touching levels last seen in May, before paring losses to trade 2% lower, at $37.13 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, was down 2.49%, at $34.90 a barrel.

Decisions by European governments to impose another round of severe coronavirus restrictions are weighing on sentiment.

France, Germany and Belgium are going back into nationwide lockdowns, shutting restaurants and non-essential businesses for several weeks and restricting travel. In the United Kingdom, authorities are introducing a lockdown in England that is scheduled to run through December 2.

These four countries consume the equivalent of a little over 6% of global consumption, "so no surprise that we are seeing the market reacting this morning," ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson and senior commodities strategist Wenyu Yao wrote in a research note on Monday.

Read more:

Oil prices tumble as lockdowns stoke recession fears
RELATED

Oil prices tumble as lockdowns stoke recession fears