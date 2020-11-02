Australia records zero local coronavirus cases for first time since June

The genetic sequences of two coronavirus cases linked to the White House could ultimately help researchers identify the origins the White House outbreak -- and whether it went on to infect others, according to a preprint study posted online on Sunday.

Following several Covid-19 cases linked to the White House in early October, including President Donald Trump's, CNN reported that the administration rebuffed offers to help with contact tracing – one tool that could have tracked how the virus spread around and beyond the White House.

In October, a White House spokesman called the origin of the cases there "unknowable." The preprint study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, says that's not necessarily the case.

The study says the White House Covid-19 outbreak seems to descend from a viral lineage that "escaped detection" for the previous six months.

The authors, led by geneticist Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said the White House cases stemmed from viruses circulating in the United States in March and April, but can be differentiated by the mutation collected since then.

The new study did not identify the individuals included, but a story published Sunday in The New York Times said the viral samples came from two of its journalists, Michael D. Shear and Al Drago, who are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while covering the White House. The Times said both had "significant, separate" exposure to officials in the White House in late September, and did not spend time around each other in the weeks before they tested positive.

As many viral lineages have not been sequenced, there aren’t many answers yet about where the White House cases came from. As more genomes are sequenced, it’s possible new evidence will emerge about the geographic origins of the White House lineage.

The two sequences are like "having two puzzle pieces that connect to one another, but with nothing else to directly connect to," the study says.

The researchers say they can't rule out the possibility that this version of the virus is circulating in Washington, DC, and both individuals in the study independently acquired it outside the White House. More genetic sequencing in Washington could rule it out. It would also help to sequence additional cases linked to the White House, the study said.