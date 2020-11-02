The 'dose' of coronavirus a person gets may determine how sick they get; masks could help

The "dose" of coronavirus you are exposed to might make the difference between being asymptomatic, getting mildly sick or becoming critically ill.

The concept of needing a certain dose of a pathogen -- a disease-causing organism -- to trigger an infection has been shown to be the case for many viruses, such as influenza, poxviruses and others, explained Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

"If you hit an animal with a low enough dose, they'll be able to fend that off without developing any disease at all.

"If you get a magic number of an infectious dose, an infection will establish and that animal will then succumb to the disease from that particular pathogen.

"But if you hit them with more than the infectious dose, in most situations a high dose of pathogens -- like a high dose of a virus, for example -- leads to more severe outcomes," Bromage said. "So, dose becomes really important."

It's not because you need a certain number of particles of virus to infect a cell -- it just increases the odds that one of those viral particles will make it into the cell and infect it, setting off the chain reaction.

The virus itself isn't the only organism that plays a role -- it also has to do with the individual.

"Each person has a different amount of virus that they need," said Bromage. "Somebody that is immunosuppressed, or somebody that is stressed, for example, may need less of a [virus] challenge in order to get the same outcomes as somebody that is in a healthy condition."

If the dose is small enough, it may not cause illness but could still generate an immune response, similar to a vaccine.

