Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Zamira Rahim, Lauren Kent, Ben Westcott and Steve George, CNN

Updated 7:06 a.m. ET, November 2, 2020
49 min ago

The 'dose' of coronavirus a person gets may determine how sick they get; masks could help

From CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Andrea Kane

The "dose" of coronavirus you are exposed to might make the difference between being asymptomatic, getting mildly sick or becoming critically ill.

The concept of needing a certain dose of a pathogen -- a disease-causing organism -- to trigger an infection has been shown to be the case for many viruses, such as influenza, poxviruses and others, explained Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

"If you hit an animal with a low enough dose, they'll be able to fend that off without developing any disease at all.
"If you get a magic number of an infectious dose, an infection will establish and that animal will then succumb to the disease from that particular pathogen.
"But if you hit them with more than the infectious dose, in most situations a high dose of pathogens -- like a high dose of a virus, for example -- leads to more severe outcomes," Bromage said. "So, dose becomes really important."

It's not because you need a certain number of particles of virus to infect a cell -- it just increases the odds that one of those viral particles will make it into the cell and infect it, setting off the chain reaction.

The virus itself isn't the only organism that plays a role -- it also has to do with the individual.

"Each person has a different amount of virus that they need," said Bromage. "Somebody that is immunosuppressed, or somebody that is stressed, for example, may need less of a [virus] challenge in order to get the same outcomes as somebody that is in a healthy condition."

If the dose is small enough, it may not cause illness but could still generate an immune response, similar to a vaccine.

17 min ago

UK’s Brexit Party seeks to rebrand as "anti-lockdown" platform

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

Nigel Farage appears on the television show "This Morning" in London on March 12.
Nigel Farage appears on the television show "This Morning" in London on March 12. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Nigel Farage, the politician best known for championing Britain's exit from the European Union, plans to relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK.

Farage and Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice attacked UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response to the pandemic in a joint article in The Daily Telegraph newspaper:

The single most pressing issue is the government’s woeful response to coronavirus," the pair wrote.

They went on to claim that "lockdowns don’t work" and "cause more harm than good."

The article comes just days before a fresh lockdown is expected to come into force in England. The UK's parliament will vote on the restrictions on Wednesday; if approved, the new lockdown will begin hours later.

The proposals have generated a backlash within Johnson's own Conservative party, with many MPs opposed to the move.

Farage and Tice are instead calling for a Swedish-style herd immunity approach, hailng its "considerable success," despite Sweden reporting record Covid-19 case numbers and announcing further restrictions last week.

On Twitter, Farage added: "There is now a political choice on lockdown and we wait to see whether we get a genuine Brexit. Beyond that, our whole system of government is not working and needs wholesale reform."

The UK has seen some anti-lockdown protests, but a YouGov poll released Sunday suggested that 72% of people in England back Johnson's plan to return to stricter measures. 

Reform UK currently has no elected representatives; its proposed name change is subject to approval from the UK's Electoral Commission.

59 min ago

Nearly 50,000 Americans are hospitalized with coronavirus

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

The fall surge has left nearly 50,000 people hospitalized across the US due to Covid-19, and experts say the strain healthcare systems are under could soon get worse.

Hospitalizations were on the rise in 47 states last month, according to the Covid Tracking Project, and a total of 47,502 people were hospitalized as of Sunday.

The rates come alongside a surge of cases that made October a record-setting month for coronavirus infections in the US.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, expects Thanksgiving to be an inflection point, and has said the American hospital system is going to be facing pressure similar to the early spikes -- when hospitals around the country were reaching capacity and healthcare workers were stretched thin.

We're right at the beginning of what looks like exponential growth in a lot of states," Gottlieb told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday. "This is very worrisome as we head into the winter."

Experts have said that the impacts will likely continue to get worse as colder months drive up infections.

28 min ago

Trump suggests he might fire Fauci after election, following pandemic comments

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Dr. Anthony Fauci attends a news conference at the White House on March 25.
Dr. Anthony Fauci attends a news conference at the White House on March 25. Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, after this week's election.

Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about the news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant.

"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."
Later, Trump claimed Fauci is "a nice guy, but he's been wrong a lot."

Most of the crowd in Florida was not wearing masks; Trump has proceeded with rallies in states with rampant coronavirus outbreaks, believing his message of reopening will resonate with voters.

Trump's comments come after the White House on Saturday unleashed on Fauci following his comments to the Washington Post that criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Scott Atlas, whom the President has relied on for advice on handling the coronavirus.

2 hr 23 min ago

White House coronavirus adviser apologizes for interview with Russian propaganda network

From CNN's David Goldman, Alexis Benveniste and Nicky Robertson

Dr. Scott Atlas, member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, walks at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 12.
Dr. Scott Atlas, member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce, walks at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 12. Nichoas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Scott Atlas, an adviser on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, apologized after appearing in an interview with Russian state broadcaster RT, just days before Election Day.

In his apology, Atlas claimed he was unaware RT was a registered foreign agent.

RT is owned by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti and subsidiary RT America is registered with the US Justice Department as an agent of the Russian government.

The Kremlin uses RT to spread English-language propaganda to American audiences, and was part of Russia's election meddling in 2016, according to a 2017 report from the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Twitter labeled a video from the Russian-state controlled broadcaster RT as election misinformation on Thursday. YouTube videos posted by RT carry the disclaimer: "RT is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government."

2 hr 39 min ago

US records more than 81,000 new coronavirus cases in just 24 hours

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there were 81,493 new coronavirus infections recorded on Sunday, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to at least 9,206,975.

Johns Hopkins University also recorded 447 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The US death toll from Covid-19 now stands at more than 230,995 fatalities.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

3 hr 53 min ago

World surpasses 1.2 million Covid-19 deaths

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 1.2 million Monday at 1 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), according to Johns Hopkins University's global tally.

As of Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 1,200,310 coronavirus deaths worldwide, with the United States holding the highest number of deaths from the virus.

To date, there have been more than 230,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US.

It has been just two weeks since the world reached 1.1 million coronavirus deaths on Saturday October 17.

The world's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases currently stands at 46,500,057, according to the university's tally.

4 hr 14 min ago

US President Trump suggests he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after election

President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida, on November 1, 2020 .
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida, on November 1, 2020 . Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For the first time today, a "Fire Fauci" chant broke out during President Donald Trump's election campaign rally in Opa-Locka, Florida.

"Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice," Trump said in response. 

Later, he said of Fauci:  “He’s a nice guy but he’s been wrong a lot.”

President Trump's comments at his midnight rally in Florida come after the White House on Saturday unleashed on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, following his comments to the Washington Post.

In an interview, Fauci criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Scott Atlas, who the President has relied on for advice on handling the coronavirus.

5 hr 25 min ago

British PM Johnson to tell MPs coronavirus deaths could be twice as high in second wave 

From CNN's Flora Charner and Sugam Pokharel in Atlanta 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street in London, on October 31.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in 10 Downing Street in London, on October 31. Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons on Monday warning lawmakers that coronavirus deaths in the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak, according to Britain's Press Association. 

The news agency reports that Johnson will say there is no alternative but to impose a recently announced lockdown in England. 

"Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave," Johnson is expected to say, according to PA.

"Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level.”

The new lockdown, which is set to come into effect in England from Thursday morning, following a vote in Parliament Wednesday, will see all bars and restaurants closed except for takeout and delivery, as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses including gyms and hair salons. Schools, universities and childcare facilities will remain open. 

Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific purposes including education, work (if they cannot work from home), exercise, medical issues, or to buy food and essential items. 

Johnson will say on Monday that the Government will "seek to ease restrictions" on December 2 when the lockdown period is scheduled to end, PA reported. 

However, UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said Sunday that England's second lockdown could be extended beyond December 2.  