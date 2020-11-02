US emergency medical physician: "We are breaking records all over the place"

A medical worker pushes a stretcher at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York on September 22, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated since March. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press call Monday that he will not cooperate with a request from the federal government to share patient information with it in order to be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Cuomo said that US states recently received a “data sharing form agreement” from the federal government, which he says requires states to agree to share with it patient health information -- including identification information such as a driver’s license number, passport number, or social security number -- in order to receive shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Cuomo said the agreement indicates that patient information will be used by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and “other federal partners,” but said he believes it is another tactic for the Trump administration to target undocumented immigrants.

“This is an administration that has, from day one with the wall, been relentless in their pursuit of undocumented people,” Cuomo said, arguing that there is “no legitimate health reason” for the federal government to require this information, other than to target certain groups of people.

“This is just another example of them trying to extort the state of New York to get info that they can use at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to deport people,” Cuomo said.

Any Democratic governor that agrees to give them this information, I think doesn’t understand what they’re doing, or doesn’t understand what it means to be a Democrat,” Cuomo said.

In the same briefing, Cuomo said the proposed federal vaccination program's infrastructure would “have a discriminatory effect” on poor, Black and brown communities. He criticized using private health infrastructure such as CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine because those outlets have far fewer branches in the neighborhoods of disadvantaged communities.

Background: Cuomo has previously criticized the proposed federal vaccine program's use of private health infrastructure for other reasons. He has argued that these venues cannot quickly and effectively administer the vaccine without overwhelming the nation's pandemic response capabilities, since they are already being charged with Covid-19 diagnostic testing.

Cuomo has said he would prefer the option of establishing a public, state-run program for vaccination administration, but that the federal government has not agreed to provide funding for it.