The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Zamira Rahim, Lauren Kent, Ben Westcott and Steve George, CNN

Updated 10:00 PM ET, Mon November 2, 2020
2 hr 4 min ago

US emergency medical physician: "We are breaking records all over the place"

From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe

Nationwide, the US pandemic has gone from bad to worse.

The US just set a record for the highest seven-day average of daily new cases: 81,336 as of Sunday. That's the first time the number has ever topped 80,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And once again, increases in new cases are far exceeding new testing. Over the past week, new cases have increased 18%, according to Johns Hopkins. But the number of new tests performed has gone up only 4.29%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

"We are breaking records all over the place here. The rate of acceleration of this virus is just increasing," emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.
"We're already seeing our hospitals at breaking point in some parts of the country. And that means it doesn't just affect patients with coronavirus. It also means that elective surgeries are being put off for things like hip replacements, for cancer surgery or heart surgery in some cases," she said.

Wen said that as the scale of the US epidemic increased, governments might have "no other choice but to implement these measures that no one wants, like shutdowns."

"And that's why we all have to take action right now with targeted measures, like wearing masks, like restricting indoor gatherings -- things we can do now to prevent that really horrible outcome because cases are raging out of control across the US," she said.

Read more here:

Nearly 50,000 Americans are hospitalized with coronavirus as experts warn of growing healthcare pressure
3 hr 5 min ago

Analysis: Why wasn't the UK public told about Prince William's Covid diagnosis?

Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee

Britain's Prince William meets patients and staff during a visit to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden hospital in central London on October 21.
Britain's Prince William meets patients and staff during a visit to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden hospital in central London on October 21. Jack Hill/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday night's news that Prince William tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year has raised questions as to why the British public was not told that the second-in-line to the throne had been ill during the pandemic.

According to a report in the Sun newspaper -- which the palace has not denied -- William told an observer at a function that he chose not to go public with his diagnosis because "there were important things going on, and I didn't want to worry anyone."

The Sun noted in its report that the Prince took a seven-day break from calls and video messages from April 9 to April 16.

During that period, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was off work recovering from his own bout of Covid-19, which was so serious he had to be treated in intensive care, leaving his Foreign Secretary to run the country. Several other members of Johnson's government and his advisors also tested positive for the virus.

In March, the royal family deemed it necessary to let Britons know that Prince Charles, William's father and the first-in-line to the throne, had tested positive for Covid-19, and was self-isolating.

The prospect of both the first- and second-in-line having a potentially deadly disease raises an important question about succession.

Read more here:

Why wasn't the UK public told about Prince William's Covid diagnosis?
3 hr 59 min ago

More than 61,000 US children infected with coronavirus in the past week, AAP says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

In the US, 61,447 children tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending October 29, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The academy said it is the largest increase in cases in children since the pandemic began.

More than 853,600 children have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic with 200,000 new cases in October, the group reported.

“These numbers reflect a disturbing increase in cases throughout most of the United States in all populations, especially among young adults," said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.
“We are entering a heightened wave of infections around the country. We would encourage family holiday gatherings to be avoided if possible, especially if there are high risk individuals in the household.” 

Children make up 11% of all US Covid-19 infections and account for a small number of deaths and serious cases, according to states reporting cases in children. The overall rate of infection is 1,134 cases per 100,000 children in the population. The AAP defines a child as anyone 17 and younger. 

As of October 29, children represented 1% to 3.5% of total hospitalizations, and between 0.5% and 6.7% of all child coronavirus cases resulted in hospitalization, the AAP reported. Children represented no more than 0.20% of total Covid-19 deaths. Sixteen states reported no deaths among the demographic.

AAP said there is an “urgent need” to collect more data on longer-term impacts on children.

4 hr 18 min ago

Pregnant women are more likely to die from coronavirus, although risk still low, study says

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Pregnant women with coronavirus are more likely to become severely ill and die from Covid-19, according to a report released Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the risk of severe illness or death remain low overall, CDC researchers found that pregnant women with coronavirus are more likely to need the intensive care, ventilation and heart and lung support than non-pregnant women with the virus. 

The CDC-led team examined data on 461,825 women between the ages of 15 and 44 who tested positive for Covid-19 between January 22 and October 3. They focused only on those who experienced coronavirus symptoms.

The researchers adjusted for outside factors and found that pregnant women were more likely to need intensive care, with 10.5 per 1,000 pregnant women admitted to the ICU, compared to 3.9 per 1,000 non-pregnant women.

The researchers noted that among pregnant women, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander women had a more pronounced risk for ICU admission.

Pregnant women were three times more likely to need help breathing with invasive ventilation than non-pregnant women. Similarly, they were at greater risk of requiring lung and heart support with oxygenation. 

They were also more likely to die, with 1.5 deaths per 1,000 pregnant women, compared to 1.2 per 1,000 non-pregnant women. Hispanic women, in particular, were 2.4 times more likely to die if they were pregnant.

The team noted that regardless of pregnancy status, women over 35 were more likely to experience severe illness. 

The researchers say that the increased risk for severe illness among pregnant women might be due to physiological changes in pregnancy, including increased heart rate and decreased lung capacity.

“To reduce the risk for severe illness and death from Covid-19, pregnant women should be counseled about the importance of seeking prompt medical care if they have symptoms and measures to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection should be strongly emphasized for pregnant women and their families during all medical encounters, including prenatal care visits,” the study says.
5 hr 7 min ago

New York Gov. Cuomo says he will not share patient information with federal government for Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Laura Ly

A medical worker pushes a stretcher at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York on September 22, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated since March.
A medical worker pushes a stretcher at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York on September 22, where hundreds of COVID-19 patients have been treated since March. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press call Monday that he will not cooperate with a request from the federal government to share patient information with it in order to be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Cuomo said that US states recently received a “data sharing form agreement” from the federal government, which he says requires states to agree to share with it patient health information -- including identification information such as a driver’s license number, passport number, or social security number -- in order to receive shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Cuomo said the agreement indicates that patient information will be used by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and “other federal partners,” but said he believes it is another tactic for the Trump administration to target undocumented immigrants. 

“This is an administration that has, from day one with the wall, been relentless in their pursuit of undocumented people,” Cuomo said, arguing that there is “no legitimate health reason” for the federal government to require this information, other than to target certain groups of people. 

“This is just another example of them trying to extort the state of New York to get info that they can use at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to deport people,” Cuomo said. 

Any Democratic governor that agrees to give them this information, I think doesn’t understand what they’re doing, or doesn’t understand what it means to be a Democrat,” Cuomo said. 

In the same briefing, Cuomo said the proposed federal vaccination program's infrastructure would “have a discriminatory effect” on poor, Black and brown communities. He criticized using private health infrastructure such as CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine because those outlets have far fewer branches in the neighborhoods of disadvantaged communities.

Background: Cuomo has previously criticized the proposed federal vaccine program's use of private health infrastructure for other reasons. He has argued that these venues cannot quickly and effectively administer the vaccine without overwhelming the nation's pandemic response capabilities, since they are already being charged with Covid-19 diagnostic testing.

Cuomo has said he would prefer the option of establishing a public, state-run program for vaccination administration, but that the federal government has not agreed to provide funding for it. 

4 hr 43 min ago

'It’s not too late' to suppress transmission of coronavirus, WHO director general says 

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director general, is in quarantine as a contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director general, is in quarantine as a contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19. WHO

As Europe and North America continue to see new spikes in Covid-19 infections, the World Health Organization's chief has said it's not too late to bring the virus under control. 

"Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director general, said during a news briefing in Geneva on Monday. "We all have a role to play in suppressing transmission and we have seen across the world that it’s possible."

Tedros, who is in quarantine after being identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, joined the briefing remotely.

“This is another critical moment for action. Another critical moment for leaders to step up. And another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose,” he added.

WHO has released videos from countries that have successfully contained Covid-19 outbreaks, such as New Zealand, Rwanda, Thailand and Korea, Tedros said. 

4 hr 15 min ago

Jordan reports record daily Covid-19 cases as new restrictions come into force

From CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh in Istanbul 

Roads are empty during the COVID-19 lockdown in Amman, Jordan on October 9.
Roads are empty during the COVID-19 lockdown in Amman, Jordan on October 9. Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty Images

Jordan has reported its highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as tougher restrictions come into force to contain a worsening outbreak.

The country, once applauded for its handling of the pandemic, is now grappling with a surge in infections. On Monday, Jordan's Ministry of Health reported 5,877 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the country's total count to 81,743. There were also 47 new deaths, raising the national death toll to 913, the ministry added.

The record number of cases comes a day after Jordan announced a series of new measures on Sunday to curb the spread of the virus and protect health workers.

As of Monday, all swimming pools, gyms and children’s indoor entertainment facilities will be closed down across the country, and there will be stricter enforcement of the country’s mask mandate. A nighttime curfew will also be extended by an hour, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jordan’s Parliamentary elections will be held on November 10, but all candidate elections have been closed down after mass gatherings were taking place at party headquarters. Election results are expected in the afternoon or evening of November 11. An hour after results are announced, the country will go into a full lockdown until 6 a.m. on November 15, after which the situation will be assessed, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh announced Sunday.

7 hr 4 min ago

At least 231,077 people in the US have died from coronavirus, as America reaches 9,220,933 cases

From CNN's Amanda Watts

There are at least 9,220,933 coronavirus cases in the US and at least 231,077 people have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far on Monday, Johns Hopkins has reported 13,958 new cases and 82 deaths in the US. On Friday, the US reported 99,321 new Covid-19 cases – the highest single day number of cases recorded for any country. The United States' top five records in daily cases all occurred within eight days, an upward trend that could strain hospital capacity.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

For regular updates, please follow CNN’s map, which uses Johns Hopkins data to refresh every 15 minutes:

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
7 hr 48 min ago

US CDC says its Covid-19 quarantine recommendations do not preclude people from voting

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Residents of Baltimore City line up to vote early in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 27.
Residents of Baltimore City line up to vote early in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 27. J. Countess/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for isolation and quarantine do not preclude Americans from voting in the election, said a CDC spokesperson on Monday.

CDC’s recommendations for isolating someone who has Covid-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with Covid-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote,” a CDC spokesperson told CNN via email.

In-person voting can be carried out safely following CDC’s recommendations for polling location and voters, the spokesperson said.

When possible, alternative voting options – which minimize contact between voters and poll workers – should be made available for people with Covid-19, those who have symptoms of Covid-19, and those who have been exposed, the spokesperson added.

Poll workers who are assisting voters with symptoms should be provided with personal protective equipment and trained to use it appropriately.

Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing their hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the spokesperson said. "These voters also should let poll workers know about their condition when arriving at the polling location."