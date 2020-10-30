Dr. Ruth offers relationship advice in the age of Covid-19

The iconic Ruth Westheimer — known colloquially as Dr. Ruth — shared some pearls of wisdom tonight during "Anderson Cooper Full Circle" on fostering relationships during the pandemic.

"If you have somebody that you like, then say, 'thank God, I'm in a relationship that survived these difficult times,'" she said.

The legendary sex and relationship expert joined Cooper from her home for an episode of "You and Your Quarantine," during which she answered questions from viewers on how to handle this unprecedented time of loneliness and isolation.

"Don't be such a pessimist," she cautioned Cooper, on the notion that the Covid-19 pandemic could stretch for many more months, or perhaps even years.

The 92-year-old encouraged Cooper to be present for his new son, Wyatt.

"Despite the fact that you are busy, despite the fact that you are brilliant and famous, [you have an obligation] to take time out just to be with that little baby," Westheimer preached, adding that "the core of survival is the early years of socialization."

As for love in the age of Covid-19? Westheimer isn't ruling that out for herself.

"Who knows? Maybe I'll even find a guy," she said.

"Hey, ya know? It's 2020, anything can happen," Cooper said.

Watch full episode of Anderson Cooper Full Circle: