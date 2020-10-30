US surpasses 9 million coronavirus cases

There have been at least 9,007,298 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 229,293 people have died in the country from coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
This is the fastest the United States has added one million new cases since the pandemic began.
Here's a look at the progression of cases:
- Johns Hopkins recorded the first case of coronavirus in the United States on Jan. 21.
- 98 days later, on April 28, the US hit 1 million cases
- 44 days later, on June 11, the US hit 2 million cases
- 27 days later, on July 8, the US hit 3 million cases
- 15 days later, on July 23, the US hit 4 million cases
- 17 days later, on Aug. 9, the US hit 5 million cases
- 22 days later, on Aug. 31, the US hit 6 million cases
- 25 days later, on Sept. 25, the US hit 7 million cases
- 21 days later on Oct. 16, the US hit 8 million cases
- 14 days later, today, the US hit 9 million cases
Seven other countries in the world have reported more than 1 million total Covid-19 cases:
- India has more than 8 million total cases
- Brazil has more than 5 million total cases
- Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia have more than 1 million total cases