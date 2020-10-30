New York City cases trending down heading into Halloween, mayor says

A woman wearing a mask looks up at an Upper West Side home decorated for Halloween on October 28 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city’s daily Covid-19 case count is better than it was the day prior.

There were 68 new hospital admissions, down from 81 the day before and of these admissions, there was a positivity rate of 18.9% compared to 26% on the prior day.

New York City also has 514 new cases, down from 532 reported Thursday. This represents a 1.75% overall positivity rate, which is down from what de Blasio called a “striking” figure of 2.7% positive yesterday.

As there is some variation to be expected from day-to-day case counts, the mayor emphasized the importance of the seven-day rolling average in determining spread. This seven-day rate is currently at 1.87%.

Speaking on "The Brian Lehrer Show" on WNYC, de Blasio said that stopping a second wave will “take a lot of discipline and recognizing that we cannot do a lot of the things that we would like to do in the short term but we have to hold the line."

The mayor warned against indoor gatherings for Halloween, urging New Yorkers to wear masks over costumes, stay in small groups, and socially distance during holiday festivities.