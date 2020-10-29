Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, in Washington. Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he agrees that many lives could have been saved if the United States had coordinated its response to the coronavirus pandemic at the federal level.

States have spent the past nine months creating and enacting their own pandemic response plans.

“I think we should have had more. I mean obviously we have had a disparate response,” Fauci said in a CNBC interview Wednesday night.

“I have been saying that for months now, that when we have a uniform response where all the states do things in a uniform manner with regard to masks, distancing, avoiding congregate settings, it would have been different than if we did it the way we did it, which was we did it in a disparate way,” he said.

Fauci on a mask mandate: Fauci also told CNBC that as the weather gets colder as the US heads into winter, cases of Covid-19 will increase -- so if a mask mandate "is needed, let’s do a mandate,” Fauci said.

Fauci had, in the past, said he did not think mandates would work. But in recent days he has spoken out more often in favor of mandating masks.

Fauci said he does not think a mandate will be enacted, but said that the US needs to "do something different."